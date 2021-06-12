

Photos: Blair Shier



Field Hockey Canada is delighted to announce that High-Performance Director, Adam Janssen and his team of coaching staff will be hosting identification camps across the country this summer. These camps will give the high performance team the chance to identify the next generation of talent. If you are dreaming of playing for Canada and committed to working towards your goal, this is the perfect opportunity for you. Please note that pre-registration for these camps will be available shortly. More details will follow later this month, but note that places will be limited, so sign up early to be sure to be seen.





Field Hockey Canada will continue to follow the COVID-19 restrictions and be flexible to any changes that may occur. Any changes to schedules or locations will be communicated to all parties. Janssen understands the pandemic cost the community access to domestic and international competition. He said that these ID camps will serve as good opportunities for players to connect with high-performance coaches and for athletes to be identified and placed into the NextGen system.



“Missing two years of national championships and the limitations placed on us by the pandemic, mean that these camps are much needed,” he said. “They will be a vital point for us to identify players to come into our extended NextGen program starting in fall 2021.”



PROJECTED DATES:



Women:

BC – September 17-19 – U16

BC – September 24-26 – U18

BC – August 6-8 – U21

ON – Date and field TBD

Alberta – July 29–31



Men

BC – U18/U22 Camp – Aug. 13-15 (Tamanawis field)

BC – U16 Camp – Sept. 3-5 (Tamanawis field)

ON – September 24-6 FIELD TBD



<<REGISTRATION WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE SHORTLY>>







Field Hockey Canada media release