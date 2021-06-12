Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Wales relegated after 3-3 draw with Russia

Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021
Rhodri Furlong competes with Denis Starienko and Evgeny Artemov of Russia

Wales' men have been relegated from the top tier of European hockey after drawing 3-3 with Russia in their final match.



Wales' 6-1 defeat by Spain on Thursday meant Danny Newcombe's side needed to better France's result against Spain.

However, France scored twice in the second half to beat Spain 3-2.

Wales led Russia 3-2 until the final minutes, and will now play in EuroHockey's second division for the next Championships in 2023.

James Naughalty scored twice against Russia, either side of Hwyel Jones' goal.

Wales were playing in the third division as recently as 2015 but had climbed to the top tier of European hockey.

Earlier in the 2021 tournament, Newcombe saw his side recover from an 8-1 defeat by Germany to beat France 3-2 before losing 6-0 to Netherlands.

Wales finished seventh in the group with Russia eighth.

BBC Sport

