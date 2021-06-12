By Neil Shefferd





The Netherlands reached the women's EuroHockey Championships final after beating Belgium and will have a chance to retain their title on Sunday ©Getty Images



Defending champions and tournament hosts The Netherlands reached the final of the women’s EuroHockey Championships after a 3-1 victory over Belgium in Amsterdam.





Frederique Matla got the Dutch off to the best possible start with a fifth minute field goal.



Felice Albers doubled The Netherlands advantage on 16 minutes with a second field goal.



A penalty stroke from Stephanie Vanden Borre reduced Belgium’s advantage to 2-1 with a penalty stroke on 37 minutes.



Caia Van Maasakker secured the Dutch’s place in the final from a penalty corner with ten minutes to go which made it 3-1.



In the second semi-final Germany started strongly when Cecile Pieper gave them the lead with a third minute field goal.



Spain levelled ten minutes later thanks to a penalty corner from Berta Bonastre which made it 1-1.



Germany’s lead was restored by a penalty corner from Sonja Zimmermann on 45 minutes.



Victory was sealed by two last minute field goals for the Germans, courtesy of Pia Maertens and Anne Schroder.



In men’s Pool C France recovered from 2-0 down to defeat Spain 3-2.



A penalty stroke in the seventh minute from Xavi Lleonart gave Spain the early lead before Pau Quemada doubled their advantage with an 18th minute field goal.



Timothee Clement halved the deficit with a field goal on 25 minutes before France levelled with ten minutes remaining courtesy of Pieter van Straaten.





England's women's hockey team defeated Ireland 5-1 to top Pool C after two matches ©Getty Images



The winner came courtesy of a further field goal from Antonin Igau with five minutes remaining, completing an impressive turnaround for the French.



In the other game in the pool Wales and Russia played out an entertaining 3-3 draw.



Andrey Kuraev gave Russia a sixth minute lead with a field goal before Joseph Naughalty levelled for Wales with a penalty stroke on 17.



A field goal from Hywel Jones restored Wales advantage in the 24th minute before Naughalty’s second of the game from a penalty corner made it 3-1.



Russia battled back thanks to a field goal from Marat Khairullin before a penalty corner from Semen Matkovskiy levelled the contest at 3-3 with six minutes to go.



The results meant Spain and France both finished Pool C with six points, with Spain ahead on goal difference.



By topping Pool C Spain ensured themselves of fifth place and the final spot at the 2023 Hockey World Cup, due to be held in India in January 2023.



In the day’s match in women’s Pool C England fought back from an early goal down to overcome Ireland 5-1.



Deirdre Duke gave Ireland an early lead with a ninth minute field goal before Anna Toman levelled for England with a penalty corner on 20 minutes.



Toman’s strike was the first of three during a ten minute period, and was followed by a brace of field goals from Sarah Evans.



Penalty corners from Lily Owsley and Jo Hunter added late gloss to what proved to be a convincing England victory.



England currently lead the pool after winning their first two matches.



