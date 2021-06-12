EuroHockey Championship 2021 Women - 12 June
Amsterdam, Netherlands
All times GMT +2)
5 Jun 2021 NED v IRL (Pool A) 4 - 0
5 Jun 2021 ESP v SCO (Pool A) 4 - 1
6 Jun 2021 ENG v ITA (Pool B) 4 - 0
6 Jun 2021 GER v BEL (Pool B) 1 - 1
7 Jun 2021 IRL v SCO (Pool A) 1 - 0
7 Jun 2021 BEL v ITA (Pool B) 4 - 0
7 Jun 2021 ENG v GER (Pool B) 0 - 2
7 Jun 2021 ESP v NED (Pool A 1 - 7
9 Jun 2021 IRL v ESP (Pool A) 1 - 1
9 Jun 2021 GER v ITA (Pool B) 4 - 0
9 Jun 2021 BEL v ENG (Pool B) 1 - 1
9 Jun 2021 NED v SCO (Pool A) 10 - 0
11 Jun 2021 SCO v ITA (Pool C 3 - 1
11 Jun 2021 IRL v ENG (Pool C) 1 - 5
11 Jun 2021 NED v BEL (SF1) 3 - 1
11 Jun 2021 GER v ESP (SF2) 4 - 1
12 Jun 2021 16:30 IRL v ITA (Pool C)
12 Jun 2021 18:45 ENG v SCO (Pool C)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|1
|10
|6
|2
|Spain
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|9
|-3
|4
|3
|Ireland
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|4
|4
|Scotland
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Germany
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|1
|6
|7
|2
|Belgium
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|4
|3
|England
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Italy
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|12
|-12
|0
Pool C
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|England
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1
|8
|6
|2
|Scotland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Ireland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|4
|Italy
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|-6
|0