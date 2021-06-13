



Congratulations to former Great Britain and England international David Faulkner, who has been awarded an MBE for services to sport.





David has made a huge contribution on and off the pitch across a number of sports, including his first love hockey.



On the pitch he was part of the historic men’s GB team that won Olympic gold in Seoul in 1988, as well as helping England to World Cup silver two years earlier.



He then found a new career helping develop sports as an administrator, taking a key role as England Hockey’s Performance Director from 2005 to 2012, culminating in third and fourth placed finishes for GB’s women and men at the London Olympics.



He has since played a huge part in the growth of women’s football in England with a key role at the Football Association. He is also president of Havant Hockey Club.



Congratulations go to him for a stellar career both on and off the pitch.



Great Britain Hockey media release