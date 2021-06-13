Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

EuroHockey Championship 2021 Women - 13 June

Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 10:00 | Hits: 40
Amsterdam, Netherlands
All times GMT +2)

5 Jun 2021 NED v IRL (Pool A) 4 - 0
5 Jun 2021 ESP v SCO (Pool A) 4 - 1

6 Jun 2021 ENG v ITA (Pool B) 4 - 0
6 Jun 2021 GER v BEL (Pool B) 1 - 1

7 Jun 2021 IRL v SCO (Pool A) 1 - 0
7 Jun 2021 BEL v ITA (Pool B) 4 - 0
7 Jun 2021 ENG v GER (Pool B) 0 - 2
7 Jun 2021 ESP v NED (Pool A 1 - 7

9 Jun 2021 IRL v ESP (Pool A) 1 - 1
9 Jun 2021 GER v ITA (Pool B) 4 - 0
9 Jun 2021 BEL v ENG (Pool B) 1 - 1
9 Jun 2021 NED v SCO (Pool A) 10 - 0

11 Jun 2021 SCO v ITA (Pool C 3 - 1
11 Jun 2021 IRL v ENG (Pool C) 1 - 5
11 Jun 2021 NED v BEL (SF1) 3 - 1
11 Jun 2021 GER v ESP (SF2) 4 - 1

12 Jun 2021 IRL v ITA (Pool C) 3 - 0 (Italy is relegated)
12 Jun 2021 ENG v SCO (Pool C) 3 - 1 (England qualify for 2022 World Cup - Scotland is relegated)

13 Jun 2021    BEL v ESP (3rd/4th Place) 3 - 1
13 Jun 2021    NED v GER (Final)   2 - 0

Final Placings
(Bold qualifies for 2022 World Cup)

1. Netherlands
2. Germany
3. Begium
4. Spain
5. England
6. Ireland
7. Scotland
8. Italy

Pool Standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Netherlands 2 2 0 0 11 1 10 6
2 Spain 3 1 1 1 6 9 -3 4
3 Ireland 3 1 1 1 2 5 -3 4
4 Scotland 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Germany 3 2 1 0 7 1 6 7
2 Belgium 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 4
3 England 2 1 0 1 4 2 2 3
4 Italy 3 0 0 3 0 12 -12 0

Pool C

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 England 3 3 0 0 12 2 10 9
2 Ireland 3 2 0 1 5 5 0 6
3 Scotland 2 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3
4 Italy 2 0 0 3 1 10 -9 0

FIH Match Centre

