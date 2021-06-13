Amsterdam, Netherlands

All times GMT +2)



5 Jun 2021 NED v IRL (Pool A) 4 - 0

5 Jun 2021 ESP v SCO (Pool A) 4 - 1



6 Jun 2021 ENG v ITA (Pool B) 4 - 0

6 Jun 2021 GER v BEL (Pool B) 1 - 1



7 Jun 2021 IRL v SCO (Pool A) 1 - 0

7 Jun 2021 BEL v ITA (Pool B) 4 - 0

7 Jun 2021 ENG v GER (Pool B) 0 - 2

7 Jun 2021 ESP v NED (Pool A 1 - 7



9 Jun 2021 IRL v ESP (Pool A) 1 - 1

9 Jun 2021 GER v ITA (Pool B) 4 - 0

9 Jun 2021 BEL v ENG (Pool B) 1 - 1

9 Jun 2021 NED v SCO (Pool A) 10 - 0



11 Jun 2021 SCO v ITA (Pool C 3 - 1

11 Jun 2021 IRL v ENG (Pool C) 1 - 5

11 Jun 2021 NED v BEL (SF1) 3 - 1

11 Jun 2021 GER v ESP (SF2) 4 - 1



12 Jun 2021 IRL v ITA (Pool C) 3 - 0 (Italy is relegated)

12 Jun 2021 ENG v SCO (Pool C) 3 - 1 (England qualify for 2022 World Cup - Scotland is relegated)



13 Jun 2021 BEL v ESP (3rd/4th Place) 3 - 1

13 Jun 2021 NED v GER (Final) 2 - 0



Final Placings

(Bold qualifies for 2022 World Cup)



1. Netherlands

2. Germany

3. Begium

4. Spain

5. England

6. Ireland

7. Scotland

8. Italy



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Netherlands 2 2 0 0 11 1 10 6 2 Spain 3 1 1 1 6 9 -3 4 3 Ireland 3 1 1 1 2 5 -3 4 4 Scotland 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Germany 3 2 1 0 7 1 6 7 2 Belgium 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 4 3 England 2 1 0 1 4 2 2 3 4 Italy 3 0 0 3 0 12 -12 0

Pool C

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 England 3 3 0 0 12 2 10 9 2 Ireland 3 2 0 1 5 5 0 6 3 Scotland 2 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3 4 Italy 2 0 0 3 1 10 -9 0

