

Players from the Netherlands celebrate winning the final. Photo: William Vernes EPA



The Dutch women’s hockey team made it three in a row by winning the European title for the third time in succession in Amstelveen on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Germany.





It is the 11th time that the Dutch women have won the Eurohockey title. Marloes Keetels and Frédérique Matla scored the goals.



Coach Alyson Annan said the win is an important match in the run up to the Olympics, which start in six weeks time. ‘We need some tough matches,’ she said. The Oranje women won the gold medal in 1996 and 2000.



On Saturday, the Dutch men won the European title on shoot outs, also against Germany.



