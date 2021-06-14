Netherlands men and women make strong statement at the 2021 Eurohockey Championships by claiming both trophies in Amstelveen just weeks out from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics



By Ken Browne





Picture by 2021 Getty Images



Netherlands' women celebrated winning the 2021 Eurohockey Championships with a 2-0 win over Germany on Sunday 13 June.





It meant a Dutch double after the men claimed the trophy yesterday, but anything the men can do, the women can do better: No shootout was necessary for the victory today.



Goals from Marloes Keetels in the 11th minute and Frédérique Matla four minutes from full time gave the Oranje their 11th Eurohockey crown - an 11th of 14 possible titles since the tournament began in 1984.



Their dominance was marked on the pitch as the game began at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen too, the Germans sitting deep and crowding the circle in an attempt to stymie the deadly Dutch attack.



Julia Sonntag had a busy day in the German goal making a spectacular triple save from a penalty corner in Q1, denying tournament top-scorer Frédérique Matla who had seven goals to her name before the final.



The Germans attempted to counter-attack at pace lifting high flicks over the Dutch midfield to chase into the corners, and slowly grew into the game.



Their first penalty corner came on '10 which led to three-in-a-row, but Sonja Zimmerman couldn't find a way through, the team in orange maintaining an incredible record of shutting out every single penalty corner over the entire tournament.



Player of the Tournament Keetels opened the scoring 11 minutes in, deflecting a well-worked penalty corner into the German goal, a deserved reward for her team's superior hockey to that point.



But the Germans refused to lie down and really came alive in the third quarter, pressing for an equaliser through midfield dynamo Kira Horn and Lisa Altenburg had a golden opportunity in the final minute of Q3 with Netherlands down to ten and the goal gaping.



But Sanne Koolen got her stick in the way of what looked a certain goal.



Energised, Germany laid into the hosts in Q4, Josine Koning maintaining the Netherlands' penalty corner perfect record with a series of sensational saves and double-saves.



And with Germany pressing, Netherlands took advantage of the space behind, Frédérique Matla latching on to a loose ball and improvising a superb finish with a backstick dink over Sonntagg. Her eight goal of a spectacular tournament for her.



That put the match to sleep in the 11th minute of Q4, the defending champions coming out on top once more, a carbon copy of the 2019 final.



Netherlands buff up Olympic credentials



A dominant performance from the women in Amstelveen means they rock up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with the wind in their sails as 2020-21 FIH Pro League and Eurohockey champions.



Stunned by Great Britain in the final at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, the Netherlands will be hoping to bring home a fourth Olympic gold and complete a sparkling year.



