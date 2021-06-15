Fifteen-year coaching veteran joins Minutewomen staff ahead of 2021 season







AMHERST, Mass. – University of Massachusetts field hockey and head coach Barb Weinberg announced on Monday that Roxy Coetzee-Turner has joined the program as assistant coach. Coetzee-Turner brings 15 years of coaching experience to the Minutewomen, having most recently spent the 2019 season in a similar role at Amherst College.





"I'm very excited to welcome Roxy to our staff," said Weinberg. "Roxy brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience at the highest levels to our program. She has tremendous hockey knowledge and a strong ability in player development. Most of all, Roxy fits well with the growth mindset we embrace on and off the pitch at UMass. I can't wait for her to get started working with our team."



With Coetzee-Turner on staff, Amherst College had two NFHCA All-Region honorees in 2019 as Sophia Kaplan and Beth Williamson both had standout seasons on the backline. The duo also collected NESCAC All-Conference accolades in a league consistently regarded among the best in NCAA Division III.



Coetzee-Turner arrived with the Mammoths following six years in South Africa at St. Mary's School, Waverley. She served as the Director of Field Hockey, the head coach of the school's top field hockey team, and as a sports conditioning specialist.



"It's an honor to join UMass field hockey and I thank both Barb Weinberg and director of athletics Ryan Bamford for this opportunity," said Coetzee-Turner. "There is a great, talented group of players at UMass and with preseason right around the corner, I am looking forward to getting on the pitch and helping them develop both as players and people."



In her role at St. Mary's, Coetzee-Turner was responsible for managing all aspects of field hockey, managing 12 coaches across 14 teams and over 300 student-athletes. She also formed the school's field hockey curriculum and plan for development. As sports conditioning specialist, she led the physical program for field hockey, tennis, squash and basketball student-athletes.



Before moving into the director role, Coetzee-Turner was an assistant to St. Mary's field hockey for three seasons, under former South Africa national team coach Ros Howell. During this time, the program sent multiple players forward to the national team level.



A South Africa Hockey Association Level 2-certified coach, Coetzee-Turner also served as head coach with the Southern Gauteng Hockey Association's U18 team.



Coetzee-Turner was a member of the South Africa national field hockey team from 2008-12, as well as a two-time captain and three-time member of the South African U21 Team. In 2008, she was named University of Johannesburg Sportswoman of the Year. She frequently competes in triathlons and qualified for the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in 2018.



Coetzee-Turner earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Sports Psychology from the University of Johannesburg in 2009 and holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from Ulster University at Belfast (2012). She also earned a diploma in Exercise Science from the Health and Fitness Professional Academy (HFPA) in 2013.



UMass Athletics media release