Bryn Boylan (6) and Erin Matson (1) were among six Tar Heels named to the All-ACC Academic Team.



Six Tar Heel field hockey players have added another honor to an already successful school year. Bryn Boylan, Erin Matson, Abby Pitcairn, Meredith Sholder, Eva Smolenaars and Cassie Sumfest have been named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Team, announced Monday by the league.





All were part of NCAA and ACC championship teams over the past year, when the Tar Heels finished 19-1.



Boylan, who graduated in May, majored in media and journalism. A midfielder/forward from Doylestown, Pa., she scored six goals, including three game-winners, in 2020-21.



Matson, a rising senior who is majoring in media and journalism, is a forward from Chadds Ford, Pa. She recently was announced as the winner of the Honda Sport Award for field hockey for the second year in a row.



Pitcairn, a rising senior who is majoring in biology, is a midfielder from Pittsburgh, Pa. The winner of the 2019 Elite 90 Award, she played in all 20 games last season and finished with six assists.



Sholder, also a rising senior and biology major, is a forward/midfielder from Alburtis, Pa. She finished the season with three goals and three assists and earned first-team All-South Region honors.



Smolenaars, a media and journalism major returning for a fifth season, is a midfielder from Weert, the Netherlands. She earned first-team All-ACC and All-South Region honors in 2020-21.



Sumfest, who has finished her business administration degree and will begin graduate school in the fall, is a midfielder from Lewisburg, Pa. She started all 20 games in 2020-21, totaling 14 points on six goals and two assists.



The six Tar Heels are among 38 conference standouts to earn the honor, which takes into account both academic and athletic performance during the 2020-21 season.



Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one's academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.



The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released in July.



2020-21 All-ACC Field Hockey Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Jonna Kennedy, Boston College



2020-21 All-ACC Field Hockey Academic Team

Sky Caron, Boston College, Jr.; Management & Leadership

Jonna Kennedy, Boston College, Jr.; Applied Psychology

Jaime Natale, Boston College, Sr.; Communication

Elizabeth Warner, Boston College; Sr.; Political Science

Darcy Bourne, Duke, Fr.; Undecided

Lexi Davidson, Duke, Sr.; Sociology

Caroline Hanan, Duke, Jr.; Neuroscience

Eva Nunnink, Duke, Gr.; Master of Management

Lily Posternak, Duke, Sr.; Sociology

Alli Bitting, Louisville; Sr.; Sports Administration

Emilia Kaczmarczyk, Louisville; So.; Sociology

Julie Kouizjer, Louisville, So.; Marketing

Mercedes Pastor, Louisville, Sr.; Industrial Engineering

Aimee Plumb, Louisville, Fr.; Psychology

Meghan Schneider, Louisville, Sr.; Biology

Charlotte Van Oirschot, Louisville, Fr.; Psychology

Bryn Boylan, North Carolina, Sr.; Media & Journalism

Erin Matson, North Carolina, Jr.; Media & Journalism

Abby Pitcairn, North Carolina; Jr.; Biology

Meredith Sholder, North Carolina, Jr.; Biology

Eva Smolenaars, North Carolina, Sr.; Media & Journalism

Cassie Sumfest North Carolina; Jr.; Business Administration

Hailey Bitters, Syracuse; So.; Nutrition

Claire Cook, Syracuse, Sr.; Human Development & Family Science

Pleun Lammers, Syracuse; So.; Psychology

Florine Van Boetzelaer, Syracuse, Fr.; Undeclared

Eveline Van Den Nieurwenhof, Syracuse, Fr.; Undeclared

Amber Ezechiels, Virginia, Jr.; Economics

Adele Iacobucci, Virginia, So.; Media Studies

Laura Janssen, So., Virginia; Undeclared

Annie McDonough, Virginia, Jr.; Cognitive Science

Rachel Robinson, Virginia; Sr.; Kinesiology

Grace Delmotte, Wake Forest, Fr.; Undeclared

Natalie Friedman, Wake Forest, So.; Economics

Tori Glaister, Wake Forest, Fr.; Undeclared

Meike Lanckohr, Wake Forest, So.; Undeclared

Hannah Maxwell, Wake Forest, So.; Undeclared

Laia Vancells, Wake Forest, Jr.; Biochemistry/French



