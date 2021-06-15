Six Tar Heels Earn All-ACC Academic Field Hockey Honors
By: UNC Athletic Communications
Bryn Boylan (6) and Erin Matson (1) were among six Tar Heels named to the All-ACC Academic Team.
Six Tar Heel field hockey players have added another honor to an already successful school year. Bryn Boylan, Erin Matson, Abby Pitcairn, Meredith Sholder, Eva Smolenaars and Cassie Sumfest have been named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Team, announced Monday by the league.
All were part of NCAA and ACC championship teams over the past year, when the Tar Heels finished 19-1.
Boylan, who graduated in May, majored in media and journalism. A midfielder/forward from Doylestown, Pa., she scored six goals, including three game-winners, in 2020-21.
Matson, a rising senior who is majoring in media and journalism, is a forward from Chadds Ford, Pa. She recently was announced as the winner of the Honda Sport Award for field hockey for the second year in a row.
Pitcairn, a rising senior who is majoring in biology, is a midfielder from Pittsburgh, Pa. The winner of the 2019 Elite 90 Award, she played in all 20 games last season and finished with six assists.
Sholder, also a rising senior and biology major, is a forward/midfielder from Alburtis, Pa. She finished the season with three goals and three assists and earned first-team All-South Region honors.
Smolenaars, a media and journalism major returning for a fifth season, is a midfielder from Weert, the Netherlands. She earned first-team All-ACC and All-South Region honors in 2020-21.
Sumfest, who has finished her business administration degree and will begin graduate school in the fall, is a midfielder from Lewisburg, Pa. She started all 20 games in 2020-21, totaling 14 points on six goals and two assists.
The six Tar Heels are among 38 conference standouts to earn the honor, which takes into account both academic and athletic performance during the 2020-21 season.
Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one's academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.
The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released in July.
