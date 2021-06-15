LAHORE - The 3rd Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) All Pakistan Hockey Tournament under the auspices of Naval Sports Directorate will be played at Abdul Sattar Hockey Stadium Karachi from August 1 to 8.





Top eight teams among the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) rankings will participate in the event, said a press release issued here on Monday.



Defending champions National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will be looking to retain the title.



The PHF will appoint the competent team of technical officers and umpires in the mega event.



The PHF has issued invitations and instructions to the top eight outfits to participate in the event. Teams have been instructed to confirm their participation before June 18. In case if any of these sides fails to confirm the entry within the stipulated time, a replacement team will be added instead.



The best arrangements will be made by the Naval Sports Directorate to make the event successful.



The Nation