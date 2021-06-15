



Hockey New Zealand is delighted to welcome to the national calendar the new Ford National Hockey Championships which will see our best Association-based teams striving to be crowned at each level.





Following the cancellation of last year’s representative tournaments due to Covid-19, the Ford National Hockey Championships will ignite the rivalries of old and new in a week-long competition from 12-18 September in Tauranga.



The championships will see a tiered approach with three tiers in both the men’s and women’s competitions. These tiers will allow Associations to have like-for-like competition but also strive for promotion with promotion/relegation occurring between the tiers. The Ford NHC also allow players to stick their hand up for national selection.



The Associations involved in each tier will be confirmed in coming weeks as we build towards an exciting celebration of our game in mid-September.



Keep up to date about the Ford National Hockey Championships here.



Under-18s action in Hamilton and Wellington next month



After a Covid-enforced break of two years since the last National Under-18s, next month’s Vantage National Under-18 Tournaments will feature the return of an Association-based competition.



The National Under-18s are now the first age-group tournament opportunities for players, umpires, coaches and manages to stick their hands up on the national stage.



The National Under-18 Women’s Tournament will see 21 Association teams descend on Wellington to compete for the Amanda Hooper Memorial Trophy. The National Under-18 Men’s Tournament in Hamilton will feature 20 Association teams competing for the Paul Ackerley Memorial Trophy.



Both events will run from 11-17 July with the draw available here. For those who can’t make it to Wellington or Hamilton, results are available via Altiusrt here.



Dates confirmed for 2022 National Masters



Hockey New Zealand in conjunction with Tauranga Hockey Association and Tauranga City Council are pleased to announce that the 2022 National Masters Tournament will be held from Sunday 20 February to Saturday 26 February.



The tournament has been moved a week earlier than this year’s scheduled dates to avoid a clash with the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup at the neighbouring Bay Oval.



The change of date will ensure full access to the hockey facility including the village green area and a fully operational third turf.



After the postponement of the 2021 National Masters Tournament due to a change in Covid-19 alert levels, Tauranga is pleased to be able to welcome back the more than 1500 participants from 90-plus teams who registered for this year’s event.



Hockey New Zealand Media release