EHL Cup 2021 draw and fixture schedule confirmed

Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 10:00 | Hits: 10
The EHL Cup 2021 draw was made at the Wagener Stadium this week at the EuroHockey Championships with the match-ups confirmed for the event in late September and early October.



In addition to the draw, the match schedule for the competitions – which will take place in KHC Dragons for the men and UHC Hamburg for the women – was also confirmed with each club set to play two games with vital EHL Ranking Table points up for grabs.


Right Click and View image for a larger version

For the women’s EHL Cup 2021, the seedings for the four-team competition were already determined with top seed and hosts UHC Hamburg up against fourth-ranked HC Minsk. Second-ranked Surbiton will face Irish side Pegasus.

In the men’s competition, there are 16 teams in total taking part in the competition in Brasschaat with each team contesting a KO16 match and then playing either a KO8 fixture or a classification match.

The first set of eight teams will play their two games on Thursday, September 30 and Friday, October 1. Scotland’s Grange HC have been pitted against SV Arminen with the winner coming up against the victor between Russia’s Dinamo Elektrostal and SV Kampong.

Dutch newcomers HC ’s-Hertogenbosch are up against Saint Germain with La Gantoise – another debutant – facing Club de Campo in this section of the draw.

In the second tranche of fixture on Saturday, October 2 and Sunday, October 3, Belarus champions HC Minsk are up against Irish side Three Rock Rovers with Mannheimer HC and Hampstead & Westminster.

The final section of the draw features Russia’s Dinamo-Ak Bars – the new name for Dinamo Kazan – who will face 2017 champions Rot-Weiss Köln. Their section is an enticing one which also includes hosts KHC Dragons against English champions Surbiton.Ticket information and broadcast details will be announced in due course.


Right Click and View image for a larger version

EHL Cup 2021             Match schedule Men – draft (30 September – 3 October 2021, KHC Dragons (BEL))

Thursday 30 September

M1       12.45h             pitch 1 KO16                           KO16Grange HC – SV Arminen
M2       15.00h             pitch 1 KO16                           KO16Dinamo Elektrostal – SV Kampong
M3       17.15h             pitch 1 KO16                           KO16HC ‘s-Hertogenbosch – Saint-Germain HC
M4       19.30h             pitch 1 KO16                           KO16 Gantoise HC – Club de Campo

Friday 1 October

M5       12.45h             pitch 1 Ranking match            Loser M1 – Loser M2
M6       15.00h             pitch 1 KO8                             Winner M1 – Winner M2
M7       17.15h             pitch 1 Ranking match            Loser M3 – Loser M4
M8       19.30h             pitch 1 KO8                             Winner M3 – Winner M4

Saturday 2 October

M9       09.30h             pitch 1 KO16                           KO16HC Minsk – Three Rock Rovers
M10     11.45h             pitch 1 KO16                           KO16Mannheimer HC – Hampstead & Westminster
M11     14.00h             pitch 1 KO16                           KO16Dinamo-Ak Bars – Rot-Weiss Köln
M12     16.15h             pitch 1 KO16                           KO16 KHC Dragons – Surbiton HC

Sunday 3 October

M13     09.30h             pitch 1 Ranking match            Loser M10 – Loser M9
M14     11.45h             pitch 1 KO8                             Winner M10 – Winner M9
M15     14.00h             pitch 1 Ranking match            Loser M11 – Loser M12
M16     16.15h             pitch 1 KO8                             Winner M11 – Winner M12

EHL Cup 2021             Women           (2-3 October 2021 at UHC Hamburg (GER))

Saturday 2 October   

M1       12.00h             pitch 1                         Women SF1     Surbiton HC – Pegasus HC
M2       14.15h             pitch 1                         Women SF2    UHC Hamburg – HC Minsk

Sunday 3 October      

M3       11.00h             pitch 1                         3rd/4th game    Loser SF2 – Loser SF1
M4       13.15h             pitch 1                         1st/2nd place    Winner SF2 – Winner SF1

** Note: Match times and schedule subject to change due to the requirements of television or other factors as determined by EHL.

Euro Hockey League media release

