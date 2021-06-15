



The EHL Cup 2021 draw was made at the Wagener Stadium this week at the EuroHockey Championships with the match-ups confirmed for the event in late September and early October.





In addition to the draw, the match schedule for the competitions – which will take place in KHC Dragons for the men and UHC Hamburg for the women – was also confirmed with each club set to play two games with vital EHL Ranking Table points up for grabs.





Right Click and View image for a larger version



For the women’s EHL Cup 2021, the seedings for the four-team competition were already determined with top seed and hosts UHC Hamburg up against fourth-ranked HC Minsk. Second-ranked Surbiton will face Irish side Pegasus.



In the men’s competition, there are 16 teams in total taking part in the competition in Brasschaat with each team contesting a KO16 match and then playing either a KO8 fixture or a classification match.



The first set of eight teams will play their two games on Thursday, September 30 and Friday, October 1. Scotland’s Grange HC have been pitted against SV Arminen with the winner coming up against the victor between Russia’s Dinamo Elektrostal and SV Kampong.



Dutch newcomers HC ’s-Hertogenbosch are up against Saint Germain with La Gantoise – another debutant – facing Club de Campo in this section of the draw.



In the second tranche of fixture on Saturday, October 2 and Sunday, October 3, Belarus champions HC Minsk are up against Irish side Three Rock Rovers with Mannheimer HC and Hampstead & Westminster.



The final section of the draw features Russia’s Dinamo-Ak Bars – the new name for Dinamo Kazan – who will face 2017 champions Rot-Weiss Köln. Their section is an enticing one which also includes hosts KHC Dragons against English champions Surbiton.Ticket information and broadcast details will be announced in due course.





Right Click and View image for a larger version



EHL Cup 2021 Match schedule Men – draft (30 September – 3 October 2021, KHC Dragons (BEL))



Thursday 30 September



M1 12.45h pitch 1 KO16 KO16Grange HC – SV Arminen

M2 15.00h pitch 1 KO16 KO16Dinamo Elektrostal – SV Kampong

M3 17.15h pitch 1 KO16 KO16HC ‘s-Hertogenbosch – Saint-Germain HC

M4 19.30h pitch 1 KO16 KO16 Gantoise HC – Club de Campo



Friday 1 October



M5 12.45h pitch 1 Ranking match Loser M1 – Loser M2

M6 15.00h pitch 1 KO8 Winner M1 – Winner M2

M7 17.15h pitch 1 Ranking match Loser M3 – Loser M4

M8 19.30h pitch 1 KO8 Winner M3 – Winner M4



Saturday 2 October



M9 09.30h pitch 1 KO16 KO16HC Minsk – Three Rock Rovers

M10 11.45h pitch 1 KO16 KO16Mannheimer HC – Hampstead & Westminster

M11 14.00h pitch 1 KO16 KO16Dinamo-Ak Bars – Rot-Weiss Köln

M12 16.15h pitch 1 KO16 KO16 KHC Dragons – Surbiton HC



Sunday 3 October



M13 09.30h pitch 1 Ranking match Loser M10 – Loser M9

M14 11.45h pitch 1 KO8 Winner M10 – Winner M9

M15 14.00h pitch 1 Ranking match Loser M11 – Loser M12

M16 16.15h pitch 1 KO8 Winner M11 – Winner M12



EHL Cup 2021 Women (2-3 October 2021 at UHC Hamburg (GER))



Saturday 2 October



M1 12.00h pitch 1 Women SF1 Surbiton HC – Pegasus HC

M2 14.15h pitch 1 Women SF2 UHC Hamburg – HC Minsk



Sunday 3 October



M3 11.00h pitch 1 3rd/4th game Loser SF2 – Loser SF1

M4 13.15h pitch 1 1st/2nd place Winner SF2 – Winner SF1



** Note: Match times and schedule subject to change due to the requirements of television or other factors as determined by EHL.



Euro Hockey League media release