By Jugjet Singh





Kirandeep Kaur scored 9As in the recent SPM examinations. - NSTP file pic



THE Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) are really proud of national women's junior player, Kirandeep Kaur who scored 9As in the recent SPM examinations.





Kirandeep is currently training, with online instructions, to play in the women's Junior Asia Cup, scheduled for August in Kakamigahara, Japan.



Kirandeep, who trained and studied at the same time during the Covid-19 pandemic, also aspires to play in the Junior World Cup qualifier.



"MHC are very proud of Kirandeep and we hope her achievements will spur more non-Malays to take up hockey as she has shown that studies and sports can mix, and both should be taken up seriously," said MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.



Kirandeep scored her first international goal when she was 14, in the World Series at Singapore's Seng Kang Stadium in 2018.



She was fielded by coach K. Dharmaraj in the Jakarta Asian Games when she was only 16.



"I will give her a personal contribution of RM2,000 for her sterling achievement.



"I hope she will make the Junior Asia Cup squad and also score big in the tournament," said Subahan.



China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Uzbekistan have all agreed to the new dates for the twice-postponed women's tournament.



National women's coach Nasihin Nubli will have to motivate his charges to finish in the top three in the JAC, while coach Wallace Tan's men need to only make the semi-finals to qualify for the Junior World Cup.



New Straits Times