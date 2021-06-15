

U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team Head Coach Jun Kentwell



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following two different tryout weekends and a virtual/online submissions option, U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team Head Coach Jun Kentwell and coaching staff are pleased to name the 2021-22 Junior and Senior Indoor USWNT squads.





“I want to thank all the players who tried out for the Junior and Senior Indoor National Squads,” said Kentwell. “It was extremely pleasing to see so many young quality players who were interested in representing the USA Indoors. I also want to thank the many people who have continued to support the women’s indoor program.”



“The Development Squad and Women’s Squad has been training together as we work toward selecting the USA team to compete in the [Indoor Pan American Cup] (IPAC) at the end of June. Unfortunately, with the various competitive conflicts this spring we have not been able to bring all our players together as we would have liked. This has also affected our Junior Squad training. However, I have been pleased with how hard the players have been working when they could attend training and we are developing a competitive environment as we build toward the IPAC.”



The U-15 Indoor USWNT is full of fresh faces with only four returning to the squad from being named in 2019. Those athletes are Abigail Burnett (Zionsville, Pa.), Natalie Freeman (Ellicott City, Md.), Melea Weber (Macungie, Pa.) and Gia Whalen (Paoli, Pa.).



2021-22 U.S. U-15 Women’s National Indoor Team:



Ellen Almeida (West Chester, Pa.), Sarah Bednarek (Sweet Valley, Pa.), Abigail Burnett (Zionsville, Pa.), Alessia Cicuto (Raleigh, N.C.), Reese D’Ariano (West Chester, Pa.), Rylee Dennis (Chester Springs, Pa.), Sofia Ferri (Phoenixville, Pa.), Natalie Freeman (Ellicott City, Md.), Abigail Gerdeman (Chester Springs, Pa.), Rachel Herbine (Macungie, Pa.), Krista Lilienthal (Riverdale, N.J.), Ava Moore (Southampton, N.J.), Avery Pollock (Hummelstown, Pa.), Callie Rogers (Richmond, Va.), Riley Savage (Charlotte, N.C.), Hala Silverstein (Glenwood, Md.), Opal Sparling (Chester Springs, Pa.), Aubrey Turner (Downingtown, Pa.), Madeline Vasilios (Clarksville, Md.), Melea Weber (Macungie, Pa.), Gia Whalen (Paoli, Pa.)



Only four athletes named to the 2021-22 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Development Team were on the 2019 squad, in Annika Herbine (Macungie, Pa.), Megan Maransky (Blue Bell, Pa.), Josephine Palde (Schwenksville, Pa.) and Macy Szukics (Malvern, Pa.), but a handful transitioned or aged up from the junior team. Those athletes include Olivia Bent-Cole (Philadelphia, Pa.), Kennedy Cliggett (Warrington, Pa.), Logan Clouser (Bethlehem, Pa.), Margaret Jancerak (Denville, N.J.), Maggie Kondrath (Downingtown, Pa.), Daniela Mendez-Trendler (Reisterstown, Md.) and Madison Orsi (Downingtown, Pa.).



2021-22 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Development Team:



Olivia Bent-Cole (Philadelphia, Pa.), Kennedy Cliggett (Warrington, Pa.), Logan Clouser (Bethlehem, Pa.), Hailey Couch (Easton, Pa.), Annika Herbine (Macungie, Pa.), Margaret Jancerak (Denville, N.J.), Maggie Kondrath (Downingtown, Pa.), Megan Maransky (Blue Bell, Pa.), Daniela Mendez-Trendler (Reisterstown, Md.), Evelyn Murray (Virginia Beach, Va.), Madison Orsi (Downingtown, Pa.), Josephine Palde (Schwenksville, Pa.), Elizabeth Romano (New Vernon, N.J.), Jackie Stinger (Malvern, Pa.), Macy Szukics (Malvern, Pa.), Kylie Walbert (Leesburg, Va.)



Five athletes who competed at the 2018 Indoor Hockey World Cup in Berlin, Germany are returning to the senior women’s squad along with several players who have transitioned from the junior and development teams. Leading the squad with 34 international indoor caps is Ali Campbell (Boyertown, Pa.), who has been with the program since 2013. Goalkeeper Samantha Carlino (Lawrence Township, N.J.) and Madison Orobono (Macungie, Pa.) have all been key elements in the success of the program over the years.



Two athletes made the transition from the U.S. Women’s National Indoor Development Team in Ryleigh Heck (Berlin, N.J.) and Kelly Smith (Downingtown, Pa.). Alaina McVeigh (Lansdale, Pa.), the youngest rostered athlete at 16 years old, made the biggest jump going from the junior to the senior squad in just two years.



2021-22 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team:



Ali Campbell (Boyertown, Pa.), Samantha Carlino (Kennett Square, Pa.), Sierra Espeland (Fredericksburg, Va.), Noelle Frost (Glenwood, Md.), Ryleigh Heck (Berlin, N.J.), Alaina McVeigh (Lansdale, Pa.), Madison Orobono (Macungie, Pa.), Sabrina Rhodes (Middletown, Del.), Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.), Ashley Sessa (Schwenksville, Pa.), Kelly Smith (Downingtown, Pa.), Kasey Tapman (Pasadena, Md.), Rayne Wright (Bethlehem, Pa.), Elizabeth Yeager (Rye, N.Y.), Corinne Zanolli (Newtown Square, Pa.)



Training for both the Junior and Senior Indoor USWNT have taken place since mid-May. Final selections for the 12-person roster for the 2021 Indoor Pan American Cup taking place June 25 through 27 at The Training Center in Spring City, Pa. will be made from the senior squad at a later date.



USFHA media release