



The South African Hockey Association are pleased to announce the CTM Showdown between the South African Hockey Men and the SA U21 side. The CTM Showdown will take place this week at North West University in Potchefstroom as the two teams contest four matches to assist both with vital preparation.





The SA Hockey Men are obviously embarking on Tokyo in the next couple of weeks and are looking to continue an impressive run of form, that was started before the Covid pandemic struck. The team had a series victory over USA before an impressive draw with Germany. They returned to action with a 5-0 series win over Namibia before COVID restrictions denied them the chance of playing against Malaysia and potentially moving up in the world rankings.



For the SA U21 Men this is a massive relief after months of uncertainty and delays. The team lost out on the CTM Premier Hockey League and the U21 IPT over the past 18 months as a result of the pandemic. The rescheduled Junior Africa Cup of Nations takes place in Namibia in August, where the team have aspirations of qualifying for the Junior World Cup. The opportunity to have competitive action is something captain Guy Morgan is looking forward to.



“We are looking to get out there against our SA Men and offer them a good competition and tough battle. We are not just taking them on for the experience, we are wanting to compete and we will use this to prepare for our own qualifiers. We are extremely grateful to CTM and North West University for giving us this opportunity to prepare.”



SA U21 Head Coach Sihle Ntuli is also the assistant coach for the men’s Senior side and he is eagerly looking forward to the series, as he shared with Hockey the Podcast.



“For the first week as Head Coach I will be fully in the U21 camp. As I know a lot of the plans of the senior squad, it offers us a great opportunity to test them ahead of Tokyo. Thank you to Garreth and the team for the invitation and more importantly to CTM and Northwest University for their amazing support! We are looking to use this to grow, to learn and to develop on our goals.”



CTM have been a fantastic supporter of SA Hockey for a long time, including as title sponsor of the CTM Premier hockey League an event that created opportunities over the years for new talent to emerge at a high-performance level event. Their support of the Showdown offers yet another superb notch on an impressive sponsorship ladder.



Marissa Langeni, CEO of SA Hockey, thanked CTM for their continued support of South African Hockey.



“After a difficult year of hockey postponements and delays, it’s great to have CTM on board for the Showdown. CTM have been a leader in their support of SA Hockey over the past few years and we are immensely grateful for this. We look forward to a competitive series helping the Senior Mens team and the U21 Mens team with their Olympic preparation and the Junior Africa cup.”



The CTM Showdown will be four matches taking place on 16, 17, 19 & 20 June and will be streamed live streamed (Streaming details on the Facebook page). All games at 16:00.



SA Hockey Association media release