British-born rising star Amy Lawton has been named in the Hockeyroos squad for the Tokyo Games after the 19-year-old’s stellar decade rise through the ranks.





Lawton was born in Worthing, Sussex before moving to Australia aged seven. Ten years later, after representing her state in the Victorian under-12s team, she had made her debut for the Hockeyroos, aged 17, in a Pro League clash against the Black Sticks in April 2019.



Lawton, with 17 caps under her belt, is one of eight debutants travelling to Tokyo, while Lawton will become the fourth youngest Hockeyroos player to compete at an Olympic Games.



Stephanie Kershaw, 26, was named after injury ruled her out of contention for a first Rio Games. Rachael Lynch has been named as No.1 goalkeeper after she was controversially axed from the programme, while Edwina Bone is set to captain the squad.







Meanwhile, Kookaburras’ Eddie Ockenden will join greats such as Rechelle Hawkes, Jamie Dwyer, and Mark Knowles after being selected for his fourth Olympics.



Nine Australians will make their Olympic bow next month after the squad was announced in Perth on Monday, with co-captain Ockenden standing out.



The 34-year-old, who has 370 international caps, said: “It’s special and humbling to join those great hockey players who have represented Australia at four Olympics.



“It doesn’t feel like it’s my fourth – I’m still excited to make it and excited about the challenge and opportunity ahead.



Hockey Paper stat attack: Keeping in the family



The Australian teams continue Olympic family traditions, with Brooke Peris cousin to Olympic champion Nova Peris, and Kaitlin Nobbs following in the footsteps of her mother (Lee Capes – 1988 gold), father (Michael Nobbs – 1984) and uncle (Mark Hager – 1988, 1996 bronze) who all represented Australia at the Olympics. Michelle Hager (Mark’s wife) is also Capes’ sister (Nobb’s aunt) and was in the Seoul gold medal-winning team.



Australia Olympic hockey squads



Australia Hockeyroos: Edwina Bone, Emily Chalker, Jane Claxton, Savannah Fitzpatrick, Kate Jenner, Stephanie Kershaw, Amy Lawton, Rachael Lynch, Rosie Malone, Kaitlin Nobbs, Brooke Peris, Karri Somerville, Penny Squibb, Grace Stewart, Renee Taylor, Mariah Williams



Kookaburras: Daniel Beale, Tim Brand, Andrew Charter, Tom Craig, Matthew Dawson, Blake Govers, Jeremy Hayward, Tim Howard, Dylan Martin, Trent Mitton, Eddie Ockenden, Flynn Ogilvie, Lachlan Sharp, Joshua Simmonds, Jake Whetton, Aran Zalewski



