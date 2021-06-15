







It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our Executive Board Member Allistar "Ally" Fredericks from a cardiac arrest.

Ally was an Atlanta 1996 Olympian and a legend of the game bringing hope to many. He will fondly be remembered as a champion and crusader of hockey development, growing the game, harnessing new talent and creating opportunities for young upcoming players.





Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Fredericks Family at this difficult time. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the extended hockey family.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.



SA Hockey Association media release