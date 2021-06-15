



It with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of Allistar Grant Fredericks.



Ally died of cardiac arrest in the early hours of the morning.



He will be sorely missed by many.



Ally was a hockey legend. MHSRIP.



Alistar Fredericks (2 September 1971 - 15 June 2021) was a South African former field hockey player who competed in the Atlanta 1996 Summer Olympics. And the first person of colour to represent the SA men’s hockey team post SA sports unification.



SA Hockey Players Facebook page