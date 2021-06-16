

South African Hockey on Tuesday announced that Executive Board Member Allistar 'Ally' Fredericks has passed on. Photo: Supplied



CAPE TOWN - South African Hockey on Tuesday announced that Executive Board Member Allistar 'Ally' Fredericks has passed on.





A post on SA Hockey's official website read: 'It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our Executive Board Member Allistar 'Ally' Fredericks.



'Ally was an Atlanta 1996 Olympian and a legend of the game bringing hope to many.



'Sincere condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.'



His inclusion in the Atlanta 1996 Olympics Games team was significant because he was the first player of colour to represent the national hockey team.



Sundesh Mahes, a former hockey player who played against Fredericks at the annual Easter Tournament in 2000 in East London, paid tribute to a national hockey stalwart who was an opponent at several inter-provincial hockey tournaments.



"I received the sad news that Allistar Fredericks passed away," said Mahes. "He was the president of the Southern Gauteng Hockey Association and held down other positions as well on the national hockey landscape.



"This is indeed a sad day for his family and the hockey community. 'Alli' was a hero amongst the hockey fraternity.



"He was undoubtedly the most skilful player in South Africa for many years. We lost a huge influence in SA hockey today."



IOL Sport