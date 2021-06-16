By Wesley Brown





Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images



Maryland field hockey announced Monday that Lafayette assistant coach Scott Tupper would join the Terrapin staff as an assistant coach.





Tupper, a two-time Olympian, hails from Canada, where he boasts a strong professional field hockey career. He has been a part of the Canadian National Team since 2005 with 313 appearances. He played in the 2008 and 2016 Olympic games and is training for the games in Tokyo this summer.



“I’m very excited at the opportunity to join the University of Maryland field hockey program,” Tupper said in a statement. “It’s a privilege to work with a program that has such a long tradition of success within the NCAA, producing both championships and high-achieving student-athletes. I would like to thank Coach Meharg for the opportunity, and I can’t wait to be on the field with the team in College Park.”



In his coaching career, Tupper has worked in programming and recruiting roles at the Rob Short Coaching Academy of Vancouver. He also has served as a trainer and coach for Canadian athletes.



