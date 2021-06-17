Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 10:00 | Hits: 0
England Hockey is looking for exciting, passionate and driven individuals for our performance centres. We have a number of exciting roles available for the 2021-22 cycle.



The 2021-22 Performance Centre cycle will run from September 2021 to July 2022. There are 16 Performance Centres for U15s and U17s across the country to maximise opportunity and player development.  

Performance Centres aim to:

    Develop an oversupply of high calibre players for England Age Group Squads
    Provide frequent, exceptionally high-quality contact time for a targeted group of players  
    Provide appropriate competition to support player development
    Provide high-quality education that effectively prepares young players for performance environments

We are currently advertising for two roles, these are:

Centre Managers

England Hockey is looking for talented administrators who can organise all performance centre activity and work with a team of coaches to create an intensive and competitive training environment.

Head Coaches

England Hockey is looking for talented coaches who can lead a team of coaches to create an intensive and competitive training environment.

This role will be required to create and deliver an appropriate coaching programme to engage, excite and develop talented athletes

Over the coming weeks, more roles will become available.

You can find all jobs and how to apply here.

England Hockey Board Media release

 

