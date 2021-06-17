

Alison Monk OAM was recognised for her service to hockey, particularly in her home state of Tasmania.



Hockey Australia belatedly congratulates and acknowledges the five individuals who received Queen’s Birthday honours for their impact and contribution to hockey.





Mavis Randle was awarded a Member (AM) in the General Division of the Order of Australia, while Dr Peter Baquie, Alison Monk (pictured above - photo courtesy of The Examiner), Godfrey Phillips and Alan Wiggins were all awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours List.



“On behalf of the entire Australian hockey community, we congratulate Mavis, Peter, Alison, Godfrey and Alan for their significant and deserved accolade and recognition,” said Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier.



“One of hockey’s great and unique strengths and something that makes it such a wonderful sport is because of the people who commit so much time, energy and service to it.”



“The dedication and passion of these five worthy recipients of Queen’s Birthday honours cannot be understated. Their acknowledgement brings to the fore every person who plays a role of service to continue making hockey such a great game to play and be part of.”



Mavis Randle AM was recognised for significant service to hockey and the community.



Mavis got involved in hockey when she was 12 years of age and it has been a major part of her life ever since.



Heralding from the suburb of Charlestown near Newcastle, Mavis has been a local hockey umpire for 52 years. She was an Umpires Convenor for various Australian Championships from 1968-2006, a coach and mentor for umpires at national and international level over the same period, and has fulfilled significant and various officiating roles for Hockey NSW.



A Level 3 accredited player and umpire coach, Mavis is a Life Member of Hockey NSW, Newcastle District Women’s Hockey Association and Newcastle’s Oxford Ladies Hockey Club.



Dr Peter Baquie OAM was recognised for service to sports medicine.



From Victoria, Peter was the team doctor for the Kookaburras from 1997-2004, including the team’s Olympic gold medal winning campaign in Athens.



Following this he was assigned as the Chief Medical Officer for the Australian Olympic Team at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. Peter has been a practitioner at the Olympic Park Sports Medicine Centre since 1994, while also being the team doctor for numerous AFL clubs.



Alison Monk OAM was recognised for her service to hockey, particularly in her home state of Tasmania.



Alison has been President, Vice-President and Executive Officer for Hockey Tasmania on top of a host of other off field roles. A Life Member of Hockey Tasmania, she has also sat on numerous committees for the Tasmanian Hockey Centre.



Alison has also been heavily involved in the Australian Hockey Masters scene, including Treasurer and Committee Member from 2006-2015 and the National Teams coordinator for almost a decade.



Godfrey Phillips OAM was recognised for his service to hockey.



Based in Caringbah NSW, Godfrey was part of the wave of migrants from India in the 1950s-60s. After arriving in Australia Godfrey starred on the hockey field, representing Australia from 1969 to 1971 before moving into coaching and selecting state teams. He established the NSW Hockey Academy.



Godfrey was the first dual winner of the Brian Booth Best and Fairest Medal for Sydney hockey. He has been heavily involved in hockey in Sydney in range of capacities, particularly during the 1970’s.



Alan Wiggins OAM was recognised for service to hockey, predominantly the indoor version of the game.



Alan is a former delegate of Hockey New South Wales, representing Sydney Indoor Hockey Association where he has been President since 2004.



He has volunteered since 1993 with the Sydney Indoor Hockey Association and since 2008 has been the Men’s Indoor Hockey Convenor.



Hockey Australia media release