



BROCKPORT, N.Y. — This year, 48 Division I student-athletes have been recognized by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) as All-Americans for their performances throughout the 2020-2021 season — the selections are divided into first, second, and third teams.





Thirty-one student-athletes were selected as All-Americans for the first time and 13 were honored for the second time. Four student-athletes were selected for the third year: Erin Matson from the University of North Carolina, Maddy Murphy from the University of Iowa, Mercedes Pastor from the University of Louisville, and Corinne Zanolli from Stanford University.



The NFHCA Division I All-Americans Teams were announced live on the NFHCA Awards Show sponsored by AstroTurf® on June 15, 2021.



First Team All-American



Mackenzie Allessie, Ohio State University

Bente Baekers, Northwestern University

Jill Bolton, Liberty University

Darcy Bourne, Duke University

Margo Carlin, Boston College

Charlotte de Vries, Syracuse University

Jessica Dembrowski, University of Connecticut

Gianna Glatz, Rutgers University

Sophie Hamilton, University of Connecticut

Amanda Hendry, University of North Carolina

Katie Larmour, Rutgers University

Erin Matson, University of North Carolina

Anthe Nijziel, University of Iowa

Halle O’Neill, University of Michigan

Mercedes Pastor, University of Louisville

Corinne Zanolli, Stanford University



Second Team All-American



Ali Bitting, University of Louisville

Kayla Blas, Northwestern University

Noor Coenen, American University

Hana Davis, University of Maine

Marlon de Bruijne, Old Dominion University

Riley Donnelly, University of Maryland

Amber Ezechiels, University of Virginia

Sophia Gladieux, Penn State University

Fusine Govaert, Boston College

Georgie McTear, University of Massachusetts, Amherst

Maddy Murphy, University of Iowa

Eva Smolenaars, University of North Carolina

Anna Spieker, University of Michigan

Femke Strien, University of Delaware

Maite Sturm, Virginia Commonwealth University

Eefke van den Nieuwenhof, Syracuse University



Third Team All-American



Kelly Buckley, Fairfield University

Brooke DeBerdine, University of Maryland

Ireen Frenken, Monmouth University

Ellie Holley, University of Iowa

Jonna Kennedy, Boston College

Meike Lanckohr, Wake Forest University

Kaelyn Long, Bucknell University

Kathryn Petersen, University of Michigan

Milena Redlingshoefer, Rutgers University

Rachel Robinson, University of Virginia

Kathryn Scheerer, Boston University

Meghan Schneider, University of Louisville

Meredith Sholder, University of North Carolina

Elizabeth Warner, Boston College

Janne Wetzel, Virginia Commonwealth University

Maddie Zimmer, Northwestern University



