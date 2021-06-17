2020 NFHCA Division I All-American Teams announced
BROCKPORT, N.Y. — This year, 48 Division I student-athletes have been recognized by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) as All-Americans for their performances throughout the 2020-2021 season — the selections are divided into first, second, and third teams.
Thirty-one student-athletes were selected as All-Americans for the first time and 13 were honored for the second time. Four student-athletes were selected for the third year: Erin Matson from the University of North Carolina, Maddy Murphy from the University of Iowa, Mercedes Pastor from the University of Louisville, and Corinne Zanolli from Stanford University.
The NFHCA Division I All-Americans Teams were announced live on the NFHCA Awards Show sponsored by AstroTurf® on June 15, 2021.
First Team All-American
Mackenzie Allessie, Ohio State University
Bente Baekers, Northwestern University
Jill Bolton, Liberty University
Darcy Bourne, Duke University
Margo Carlin, Boston College
Charlotte de Vries, Syracuse University
Jessica Dembrowski, University of Connecticut
Gianna Glatz, Rutgers University
Sophie Hamilton, University of Connecticut
Amanda Hendry, University of North Carolina
Katie Larmour, Rutgers University
Erin Matson, University of North Carolina
Anthe Nijziel, University of Iowa
Halle O’Neill, University of Michigan
Mercedes Pastor, University of Louisville
Corinne Zanolli, Stanford University
Second Team All-American
Ali Bitting, University of Louisville
Kayla Blas, Northwestern University
Noor Coenen, American University
Hana Davis, University of Maine
Marlon de Bruijne, Old Dominion University
Riley Donnelly, University of Maryland
Amber Ezechiels, University of Virginia
Sophia Gladieux, Penn State University
Fusine Govaert, Boston College
Georgie McTear, University of Massachusetts, Amherst
Maddy Murphy, University of Iowa
Eva Smolenaars, University of North Carolina
Anna Spieker, University of Michigan
Femke Strien, University of Delaware
Maite Sturm, Virginia Commonwealth University
Eefke van den Nieuwenhof, Syracuse University
Third Team All-American
Kelly Buckley, Fairfield University
Brooke DeBerdine, University of Maryland
Ireen Frenken, Monmouth University
Ellie Holley, University of Iowa
Jonna Kennedy, Boston College
Meike Lanckohr, Wake Forest University
Kaelyn Long, Bucknell University
Kathryn Petersen, University of Michigan
Milena Redlingshoefer, Rutgers University
Rachel Robinson, University of Virginia
Kathryn Scheerer, Boston University
Meghan Schneider, University of Louisville
Meredith Sholder, University of North Carolina
Elizabeth Warner, Boston College
Janne Wetzel, Virginia Commonwealth University
Maddie Zimmer, Northwestern University
