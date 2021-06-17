Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Erin Matson tabbed as NFHCA Division I National Player of the Year

Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 10:00 | Hits: 0
View Comments



BROCKPORT, N.Y. — Erin Matson, junior forward from the University of North Carolina, has been named the NFHCA Division I National Player of the Year for the second year in a row.



Matson had another standout season for the 2020 Division I National Champion Tar Heels, earning Atlantic Coast Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors for the third-consecutive year and accumulating 67 offensive points on 29 goals and 9 assists. She was named the NFHCA South Region Player of the Year for the second-consecutive season and was selected to the NFHCA All-South Region First Team as well as the All-ACC First Team. Matson was a six-time ACC Offensive Player of the Week and a three-time NFHCA Offensive Player of the Week.

This year, the Chadds Ford native was recognized with her second-consecutive Honda Sport Award for Field Hockey, second-consecutive NCAA Tournament Most-Valuable Player award, and second-consecutive ACC Tournament Most-Valuable Player award. In May, the ACC Network placed Matson on a list of the top-10 ACC female athletes of all time, alongside the likes of Mia Hamm and Dawn Staley.

The 2020 NFHCA Division I National Player of the Year was announced live on the NFHCA Awards Show sponsored by AstroTurf® on June 15, 2021.

National Field Hockey Coaches Association media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.