



BROCKPORT, N.Y. — Erin Matson, junior forward from the University of North Carolina, has been named the NFHCA Division I National Player of the Year for the second year in a row.





Matson had another standout season for the 2020 Division I National Champion Tar Heels, earning Atlantic Coast Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors for the third-consecutive year and accumulating 67 offensive points on 29 goals and 9 assists. She was named the NFHCA South Region Player of the Year for the second-consecutive season and was selected to the NFHCA All-South Region First Team as well as the All-ACC First Team. Matson was a six-time ACC Offensive Player of the Week and a three-time NFHCA Offensive Player of the Week.



This year, the Chadds Ford native was recognized with her second-consecutive Honda Sport Award for Field Hockey, second-consecutive NCAA Tournament Most-Valuable Player award, and second-consecutive ACC Tournament Most-Valuable Player award. In May, the ACC Network placed Matson on a list of the top-10 ACC female athletes of all time, alongside the likes of Mia Hamm and Dawn Staley.



The 2020 NFHCA Division I National Player of the Year was announced live on the NFHCA Awards Show sponsored by AstroTurf® on June 15, 2021.



National Field Hockey Coaches Association media release