The opening match of the CTM Showdown took place yesterday at North West University. After the initially planned series against Malaysia was cancelled due to travel restrictions placed on the Asian country because of the covid pandemic, CTM stayed on board an offered up a preparation series between the SA Olympic Squad and the SA U21 Men.





The SA Men are preparing for the Tokyo tournament, which is less than 40 days away, while the U21’s are preparing for their Junior World Cup Qualifier in Namibia in August. Both teams have some massive focus on the coming months, which creates a big focus for the series.



Before match 1 got underway there was a minute’s silence for Allistar Fredericks, who passed away early this week. Ally was the current head of High Performance on the SA Hockey Executive and was an Olympian for South Africa in 1996. His impact in the hockey community was massive and his parting has left a massive hole for many.



The game notably got off to a sombre start on the back of this, with both teams re-establishing relationships on the field that have had far too long apart. The SA Men took a while to settle but it was clear to see the relationship between Bili Ntuli and Nic Spooner will once again be a vital cog in the engine.



The South African Men emerged victorious on the opening day by a score of 4-1. The SA Men scored through Ryan Julius, Bili Ntuli, Jethro Eustice and Nic Spooner with the U21’s getting their goal through Sihle Ngubane.



The next game takes place this afternoon at 16:00 and can be watched live on the SA Hockey association Facebook page.



SA Hockey Association media release