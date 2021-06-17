

Holland look an unstoppable force ahead of Tokyo PIC: Worldsportpics



World and European champions the Netherlands will travel to the Tokyo Olympics with a starting cast of 21 players as coach Alyson Annan sweats overs injury recovery to some key players.





Annan announced her squad on Tuesday as she sets about regaining the Olympic women’s title next month in Japan.



Ireen van den Assem, Xan de Waard and Lidewij Welten have all been inclued in the squad after missing out on the recent EuroHockey Championships.



Welten is currently working on a separate training schedule after a hamstring tendon tear during the Hoofdklasse play-offs.



Josine Koning is first choice goalkeeper ahead of Anne Veenendaal, who travels as a reserve, while Amsterdam striker Felice Albers has also been rewarded for recent good form.



Due to a speight of injuries, Annan will fly to Japan on July 11 with 21 players. In addition to Veenendaal, Sanne Koolen (Den Bosch) and Freeke Moes (Amsterdam) are also reserve. Kyra Fortuin (SCHC) and Pinoké player Stella van Gils will join as reserves.



If the 16 players from Annan’s Olympic selection are fit, Fortuin and Van Gils will fly back to the Netherlands before the start of the Olympics.



Ilse Kappelle continues to train with the Orange Women in the Netherlands, while there is no room for attacker Pien Dicke.



