Junior Men’s National Team roster announced for Junior Pan American Cup
Eighteen Athletes and Reserves Selected for Junior Pan American Cup Roster
Photo: Blair Shier
Field Hockey Canada is excited to announce the Junior Men’s National Team that will represent Canada at the 2021 Junior Pan American Cup in Santiago, Chile in August. Following a week-long selection camp, the coaching staff have selected 18 rostered athletes and eight reserves.
The original U21 Pan Am Cup was scheduled for 2020 but will now take place in August 2021. The age restrictions shifted to recognize the postponement of the tournament. Anyone born in 1999 or later will be eligible to compete in the Junior Pan American Cup but only those born in 2000 or later are eligible to compete in the Junior World Cup.
The team will be led by Head Coach Indy Sehmbi and Assistant Coach Geoff Matthews. For Sehmbi, this roster is the culmination of a four-year build working from the 2016 Junior World Cup. For Sehmbi, the extra year — due to the COVID-19 Pandemic — was a challenge but also an opportunity to work with this cohort of junior athletes for another year.
“It’s been a long process. We’ve had to navigate a lot of changes. With the extra year, the prep has been a little bit disjointed. And this build really started in 2017,” he said. “I’m really proud of our whole group, not just the guys that were selected. Everyone, including the staff have worked really hard and it shows.”
The Pan American Cup will take place from August 16-29, 2021 with the top two teams qualifying for the Junior World Cup, set for December in India. On the men’s side, Canada has qualified for the last two Junior World Cups and will look to make it three in a row with a top-two finish this year in Chile. If the team qualifies, Sehmbi and Matthews will host an additional camp in October to make roster changes as necessary.
Sehmbi said selection camp served its purpose and made the decisions extremely difficult. As such, he’s confident in this group to make it happen.
“We have a very deep squad and a lot of parity throughout our lineup of identified athletes. It’s a coach’s dream to have such a strong group of athletes,” he said. “It’s a luxury for us to have such a diverse and deep athlete group. This is more than just one selection camp, it’s a culmination of several years of prep.”
From here, the junior men have a week off before centralizing in Vancouver to prepare for the tournament. Many of these athletes have played with and against each other and toured together over the past few years. For Sehmbi, the focus is about establishing a high standard and building on the existing cohesiveness.
“We have a group of guys that know each other pretty well,” he said. “We’ll be building that team cohesiveness with the smaller squad now. It’s about connection, character, confidence and competence. And we have a group that embodies that. We’re going to go down and contend to win this Pan Am Cup, no question.”
ROSTER
|PLAYER NAME
|POSITION
|HOMETOWN
|PROVINCE
|CLUB
|Alex Bird
|DEF
|Chelsea, QC
|QUE
|Chelsea Phoenix
|Avjot Buttar
|MID
|Richmond, BC
|BC
|United Brothers
|Brendan Guraliuk
|MID
|Vancouver
|BC
|UBC
|Chris Tardif
|MID
|Chelsea, QC
|QUE
|Chelsea Phoenix
|Ethan McTavish
|GK
|North Vancouver
|BC
|West Vancouver FHC
|Fin Boothroyd
|FWD
|West Vancouver
|BC
|West Vancouver FHC
|Flynn McCulloch
|FWD
|Chelsea, QC
|QUE
|Chelsea Phoenix
|Jagpreet Singh
|DEF
|Mississauga, ON
|ONT
|O.K.D
|Jamie Wallace
|MID
|Vancouver, BC
|BC
|Almere (Dutch Hoofdklasse)
|Kyle Bishop
|FWD
|North Vancouver, BC
|BC
|UBC
|Manveer Jhamat
|MID
|Abbotsford, BC
|BC
|Burnaby Lake
|Nic Cain
|FWD
|Vancouver
|BC
|Hawks FHC
|Nicolas Syrros
|DEF
|Chelsea, QC
|QUE
|Chelsea Phoenix
|Roopkanwar Dhillon
|DEF
|Surrey, BC
|BC
|Burnaby Lake
|Rowan Childs
|MID
|Tsawwassen, BC
|BC
|UBC
|Sam Cabral
|DEF
|Vancouver, BC
|BC
|UBC
|Sean Davis
|FWD
|Marondera, Zimbabwe
|BC
|Burnaby Lake
|Zach Coombs
|GK
|Chelsea, QC
|QUE
|Chelsea Phoenix
RESERVES
|PLAYER NAME
|POSITION
|Hometown
|PROVINCE
|CLUB
|Casey Brennan-Raab
|FWD
|Chelsea, QC
|QUE
|Chelsea Phoenix
|Bhavdeep Dhaliwal
|MID
|Surrey, BC
|BC
|Burnaby Lake
|Aaron Foong
|DEF
|North Vancouver, BC
|BC
|UBC
|Daniel Goodwin
|GK
|North Vancouver, BC
|BC
|West Vancouver FHC
|Arjun Hothi
|DEF
|Surrey, BC
|BC
|UBC
|Johnny Jacoby
|FWD
|Victoria, BC
|BC
|Victoria
|Noah Loomis
|DEF
|Chelsea, QC
|QUE
|Chelsea Phoenix
|Nityanand Rewankar
|DEF
|Ottawa, ON
|ONT
|Gloucester Tigers
Coaching Staff
Inderpal Sehmbi – Head Coach
Geoff Matthews – Assistant Coach
Schedule and more information will be released prior to the Pan American Cup in August.
Field Hockey Canada media release