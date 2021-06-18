By Jugjet Singh





AHF CEO Datuk Tayyab Ikram and his team are facing a dilemma, with the possibility of both the tournaments not being held this year, looms large.



The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) have never faced such a situation





— the dates for the men's and women's Junior Asia Cup still remain an uncertainty even though half the year has elapsed.



Both the tournaments, which serve as qualifiers for the Junior World Cup, have been postponed thrice each due to Covid-19.



The tournaments were supposed to be held last year for Under-21 players. But AHF and the International Hockey Federation (FIH) allow the Under-22 players to represent their countries after the pandemic pushed the events to this year.



"The new target date for the men's Junior Asia Cup is early September but things are very uncertain at this stage," said Tayyab.



The men's tournament was last planned to be held on July 1-10 in Dhaka, Bangladesh but was postponed. This has left AHF having a hard time convincing all their affiliates to agree to a new date.



"As for the women's tournament, the dates are still as planned (Aug 16-22 in Kakamigahara, Japan) but again, everything depends on travel restrictions for several countries," said Tayyab.



The women's tournament will see China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Uzbekistan vie for the crown.



Previously, Tayyab confirmed that there has been an extension of the age limit — players will still be eligible to compete if they are born on or after Jan 1, 1999.



This means that the players, eligible to play this year, will have the opportunity to play on the suggested dates next year.



The men's JAC will, for the first time, feature 10 teams that consist of the hosts Bangladesh, China, Taiwan, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Oman, Uzbekistan and Pakistan.



New Straits Times