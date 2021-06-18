The Second of Four matches in the CTM Showdown at North West University took place on Thursday afternoon. Having won the first game 4-1, the SA Hockey Men were looking to create more connections and take advantage of more turf time together.





Game two produced moments of quality that would please Garreth Ewing and his management team, but also areas to be work on over the next period of time together. The team will want to improve on the amount of chances given up to the Under 21s.



One thing that was particularly pleasing was the execution at penalty corner time. With Austin Smith not yet being used, Matthew Guise-Brown showed his power and ability superbly as the South African hot-shot scored a hat-trick of penalty corners.



Another aspect that was pleasing was the off the ball running and combination play of Dayaan Cassiem, Bili Ntuli, Keenan Horne and Tevin Kok. With South Africa likely to play with backs against the wall in Tokyo, space creation will be integral for the attacking players, who will have limited opportunities.



For the U21’s the fourth quarter gave them a blue print of what they need to do in the coming games and an indication of the approach they will look towards in Namibia. The finish of Trevor de Lora was particularly pleasing as the U21’s benefitted from exploiting the right hand side of the attack.



The two teams line up for the third match on Saturday at 16:00 and you can watch this live on the SA Hockey Association Facebook page.



