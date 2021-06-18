P. R. Sreejesh, Manpreet Singh, Birendra Lakra, Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh and Mandeep Singh add experience, and there are 10 Olympic debutants in the squad.





The Indian men's hockey squad for Tokyo 2021. - HOCKEY INDIA



Hockey India on Friday announced the 16-member Indian men's hockey squad for the Tokyo Olympics.





P. R. Sreejesh, Manpreet Singh, Birendra Lakra, Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh and Mandeep Singh add experience to the side, while Amit Rohidas, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, and debutant forwards Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay are the fresh legs.



Speaking on the team selection, Chief Coach Graham Reid said, “It has not been an easy process to make the final selection of 16 players as there is a lot of quality and ambition in this group of players. The performance levels of all the athletes are at an optimum level and more importantly they work well together. They know what it means to represent the country at the Olympics. We are now focussed on training with the same intensity and our goal is to put forward our best performance as a collective unit in Tokyo.”



Congratulating the selected squad, Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said, “The Indian Men’s Hockey Team has a rich legacy of Olympic performances to follow, and I feel this time, more than ever the team is in a position to revisit its glory days to emerge as a top medal contender. The recent performance against Olympic Champions Argentina at the FIH Pro League shows they are headed in the right direction. I wish them all the best.”



India will be aiming to win its first gold medal since the 1980 Olympics in Moscow. The Indian men's team is grouped in Pool A along with reigning Olympic champion Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, Spain and host Japan.



Goalkeepers



P. R. SREEJESH



Defenders



HARMANPREET SINGH, RUPINDER PAL SINGH, SURENDER KUMAR, AMIT ROHIDAS, BIRENDRA LAKRA



Midfielders



HARDIK SINGH, MANPREET SINGH, VIVEK SAGAR PRASAD, NILAKANTA SHARMA, SUMIT



Forwards



SHAMSHER SINGH, DILPREET SINGH, GURJANT SINGH, LALIT KUMAR UPADHYAY, MANDEEP SINGH



Sportstar