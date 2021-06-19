By Jugjet Singh





Nasihin Nubli



Malaysia's plan to compete in an international women's hockey tournament in Japan has been hit by a 14-day quarantine ruling.





National women's coach Nasihin Nubli and his team are preparing for the Junior Asia Cup (JAC) in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Aug 16-22, but now a cloud hangs over their participation.



Nasihin admitted that his planning has been complicated by the 14-day quarantine for travellers from Malaysia to Japan, as well as a one-month period for MyTravelPass applications.



The coach had also wanted to hold some training matches for his girls in Japan prior to the JAC, which serves as a qualifier for the Junior World Cup, but that is not likely to materialise.



"I have been in contact with Japan Hockey (Association) for some friendly matches, but they informed me recently that Malaysia has been placed on a 14-day quarantine list by their country. So, it's becoming increasingly difficult (to train in Japan).



"Also, if we want to go out of Malaysia, we will need at least a month to arrange for MyTravelPasses.



"It looks like all we can do is to keep on training the girls in their own homes, and hope things get better soon."



"Right now, (technical director) Paul Ravington and I have drawn up a plan to keep the players in a high fitness level while training on their own at home.



"I genuinely don't see any of my girls 'cheating' in training.



"When they can't follow some of the 'homework' given to them, they are very frank about it and we change its difficulty level.



"And once fitness is in place, my players will be ready to fine-tune their tactics when the fields open for training again," said Nasihin.



Asian Hockey Federation CEO Datuk Tayyab Ikram said for the women's JAC in Japan, the dates are still as planned, but everything depends on travel restrictions for and from several countries.



"All the competing countries know that AHF have no choice but to wait for a window where all the nations can travel and compete in Japan.



"Nobody knows for certain when that moment will arrive, but teams will have to keep their feet on the ground and be ready to sprint when the tournament becomes a reality."



