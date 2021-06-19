Women’s and Men’s Indoor National Teams look to qualify for Indoor World Cup







The Women’s and Men’s national teams are traveling to Spring City, Pennsylvania for the rescheduled Indoor Pan American Cup taking place June 25-27, 2021. Only the tournament champion will earn the right to represent the Pan Americas and advance to the Indoor World Cup, taking place in 2022 in Belgium.





Canada’s Indoor National Teams have been training and preparing for this moment for the past several years. Due to the global pandemic, the preparation and training has been disjointed over the past 18 months but the coaching staff is proud to select two competitive rosters that will look to take down the tournament title in Pennsylvania next week.



Canada’s men’s team will play a double round robin with the U.S. and Argentina setting up a championship game. Due to the travel complications, several Pan American Teams were unable to make the trip. The double round robin will allow each team to gain familiarity before playing the medal match. Argentina, the reigning Pan Am champ is always a threat and USA will be playing on home soil.



Canada’s women’s team will play a full-group round-robin with Uruguay, Guyana, USA and Argentina before moving into the medal rounds. The hosts USA and reigning champs Argentina will provide the stiffest test, but this year’s Canada returns several players from four years ago and is a group that has a bounty of chemistry.



Follow along on the Field Hockey Canada social media and website for results and stories from Pennsylvania next week. Go Canada Go!



Read more: http://www.panamhockey.org/en/news-946



WOMEN’S INDOOR NATIONAL TEAM

PLAYER NAME CITY/PROV Madison Babineau Grimsby, ON Rebecca Carvalho Brampton, ON Rowan Harris Ottawa, ON Angela Lancaster Guelph, ON Kathleen Leahy Victoria, BC Alison Lee Toronto, ON Harnoor Malhi Toronto, ON Nicole Poulakis Ajax, ON Madison Thompson Ridgeway, ON Kathryn (KJ) Williams Ancaster, ON Krissy Wishart Hamilton, ON Elise Wong Vancouver, BC

RESERVES CITY/PROV Grace Leahy Waterloo, ON Kaitlyn Tomas Campbellville, ON

STAFF:

Head Coach: Shankar Premakanthan Ottawa, ON

Asst. Coach: Cassius Mendonca Brampton, ON

Team Manager: Sherry Doiron Kitchener, ON

Head Therapist: Justine Branco Mississauga, ON



*Discover Canada Tours, a proudly Canadian company, is thrilled to join as an official sponsor of the Canadian Women’s Indoor Field Hockey team. We believe that by being one of the sponsors for this team, it will allow them to grow as a division of Field Hockey Canada as well as affording them the opportunity to compete around the world as they strive to partake in the 2022 World Cup. Our motto is Live the Adventure and we are excited to support the Canadian Women’s Indoor Field Hockey Team in their adventure to progress to the 2021 World Cup.



MEN’S INDOOR NATIONAL TEAM

PLAYER NAME CITY/PROV Adam Kapasi Toronto, Ontario Devohn Noronha Teixeira Mississauga, Ontario Ganga Singh Sr Caledon, Ontario Gurjot Singh Caledon, Ontario Gurtej Dhaliwal Ottawa, Ontario Jagpreet Singh Mississauga, Ontario Jeevan Jammu Brampton, Ontario Kenneth Pereira Toronto, Ontario Lyle Fernandes Mississauga, Ontario Micah Teixeira Mississauga, Ontario Pardeep Koonar Ottawa, Ontario Tarnpreet Singh Mississauga, Ontario

RESERVES CITY/PROV Julius D'Souza Mississauga, Ontario Flynn McCulloch Chelsea, Quebec Leighton Desouza Toronto, Ontario





STAFF:

John DeSouza Head Coach

Reggie Pereira Assistant Coach

Edwin Fernandes Team Manager

Elwin Lau Head Therapist



Field Hockey Canada media release