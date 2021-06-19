Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Canadian Indoor National Teams announce rosters for Indoor Pan American Games

Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 10:00 | Hits: 9
View Comments

Women’s and Men’s Indoor National Teams look to qualify for Indoor World Cup



The Women’s and Men’s national teams are traveling to Spring City, Pennsylvania for the rescheduled Indoor Pan American Cup taking place June 25-27, 2021. Only the tournament champion will earn the right to represent the Pan Americas and advance to the Indoor World Cup, taking place in 2022 in Belgium.



Canada’s Indoor National Teams have been training and preparing for this moment for the past several years. Due to the global pandemic, the preparation and training has been disjointed over the past 18 months but the coaching staff is proud to select two competitive rosters that will look to take down the tournament title in Pennsylvania next week.

Canada’s men’s team will play a double round robin with the U.S. and Argentina setting up a championship game. Due to the travel complications, several Pan American Teams were unable to make the trip. The double round robin will allow each team to gain familiarity before playing the medal match. Argentina, the reigning Pan Am champ is always a threat and USA will be playing on home soil.

Canada’s women’s team will play a full-group round-robin with Uruguay, Guyana, USA and Argentina before moving into the medal rounds. The hosts USA and reigning champs Argentina will provide the stiffest test, but this year’s Canada returns several players from four years ago and is a group that has a bounty of chemistry.

Follow along on the Field Hockey Canada social media and website for results and stories from Pennsylvania next week. Go Canada Go!

Read more: http://www.panamhockey.org/en/news-946

WOMEN’S INDOOR NATIONAL TEAM

PLAYER NAMECITY/PROV
Madison Babineau Grimsby, ON
Rebecca Carvalho Brampton, ON
Rowan Harris Ottawa, ON
Angela Lancaster Guelph, ON
Kathleen Leahy Victoria, BC
Alison Lee Toronto, ON
Harnoor Malhi Toronto, ON
Nicole Poulakis Ajax, ON
Madison Thompson Ridgeway, ON
Kathryn (KJ) Williams Ancaster, ON
Krissy Wishart Hamilton, ON
Elise Wong Vancouver, BC
RESERVES CITY/PROV
Grace Leahy Waterloo, ON
Kaitlyn Tomas Campbellville, ON

STAFF:
Head Coach: Shankar Premakanthan Ottawa, ON
Asst. Coach: Cassius Mendonca Brampton, ON
Team Manager: Sherry Doiron Kitchener, ON
Head Therapist: Justine Branco Mississauga, ON

*Discover Canada Tours, a proudly Canadian company, is thrilled to join as an official sponsor of the Canadian Women’s Indoor Field Hockey team. We believe that by being one of the sponsors for this team, it will allow them to grow as a division of Field Hockey Canada as well as affording them the opportunity to compete around the world as they strive to partake in the 2022 World Cup. Our motto is Live the Adventure and we are excited to support the Canadian Women’s Indoor Field Hockey Team in their adventure to progress to the 2021 World Cup.

MEN’S INDOOR NATIONAL TEAM

PLAYER NAMECITY/PROV
Adam Kapasi Toronto, Ontario
Devohn Noronha Teixeira Mississauga, Ontario
Ganga Singh Sr Caledon, Ontario
Gurjot Singh Caledon, Ontario
Gurtej Dhaliwal Ottawa, Ontario
Jagpreet Singh Mississauga, Ontario
Jeevan Jammu Brampton, Ontario
Kenneth Pereira Toronto, Ontario
Lyle Fernandes Mississauga, Ontario
Micah Teixeira Mississauga, Ontario
Pardeep Koonar Ottawa, Ontario
Tarnpreet Singh Mississauga, Ontario
RESERVES CITY/PROV
Julius D'Souza Mississauga, Ontario
Flynn McCulloch Chelsea, Quebec
Leighton Desouza Toronto, Ontario



STAFF:
John DeSouza Head Coach
Reggie Pereira Assistant Coach
Edwin Fernandes Team Manager
Elwin Lau Head Therapist

Field Hockey Canada media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.