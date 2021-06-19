Canadian Indoor National Teams announce rosters for Indoor Pan American Games
Women’s and Men’s Indoor National Teams look to qualify for Indoor World Cup
The Women’s and Men’s national teams are traveling to Spring City, Pennsylvania for the rescheduled Indoor Pan American Cup taking place June 25-27, 2021. Only the tournament champion will earn the right to represent the Pan Americas and advance to the Indoor World Cup, taking place in 2022 in Belgium.
Canada’s Indoor National Teams have been training and preparing for this moment for the past several years. Due to the global pandemic, the preparation and training has been disjointed over the past 18 months but the coaching staff is proud to select two competitive rosters that will look to take down the tournament title in Pennsylvania next week.
Canada’s men’s team will play a double round robin with the U.S. and Argentina setting up a championship game. Due to the travel complications, several Pan American Teams were unable to make the trip. The double round robin will allow each team to gain familiarity before playing the medal match. Argentina, the reigning Pan Am champ is always a threat and USA will be playing on home soil.
Canada’s women’s team will play a full-group round-robin with Uruguay, Guyana, USA and Argentina before moving into the medal rounds. The hosts USA and reigning champs Argentina will provide the stiffest test, but this year’s Canada returns several players from four years ago and is a group that has a bounty of chemistry.
Follow along on the Field Hockey Canada social media and website for results and stories from Pennsylvania next week. Go Canada Go!
WOMEN’S INDOOR NATIONAL TEAM
|PLAYER NAME
|CITY/PROV
|Madison Babineau
|Grimsby, ON
|Rebecca Carvalho
|Brampton, ON
|Rowan Harris
|Ottawa, ON
|Angela Lancaster
|Guelph, ON
|Kathleen Leahy
|Victoria, BC
|Alison Lee
|Toronto, ON
|Harnoor Malhi
|Toronto, ON
|Nicole Poulakis
|Ajax, ON
|Madison Thompson
|Ridgeway, ON
|Kathryn (KJ) Williams
|Ancaster, ON
|Krissy Wishart
|Hamilton, ON
|Elise Wong
|Vancouver, BC
|RESERVES
|CITY/PROV
|Grace Leahy
|Waterloo, ON
|Kaitlyn Tomas
|Campbellville, ON
STAFF:
Head Coach: Shankar Premakanthan Ottawa, ON
Asst. Coach: Cassius Mendonca Brampton, ON
Team Manager: Sherry Doiron Kitchener, ON
Head Therapist: Justine Branco Mississauga, ON
*Discover Canada Tours, a proudly Canadian company, is thrilled to join as an official sponsor of the Canadian Women’s Indoor Field Hockey team. We believe that by being one of the sponsors for this team, it will allow them to grow as a division of Field Hockey Canada as well as affording them the opportunity to compete around the world as they strive to partake in the 2022 World Cup. Our motto is Live the Adventure and we are excited to support the Canadian Women’s Indoor Field Hockey Team in their adventure to progress to the 2021 World Cup.
MEN’S INDOOR NATIONAL TEAM
|PLAYER NAME
|CITY/PROV
|Adam Kapasi
|Toronto, Ontario
|Devohn Noronha Teixeira
|Mississauga, Ontario
|Ganga Singh Sr
|Caledon, Ontario
|Gurjot Singh
|Caledon, Ontario
|Gurtej Dhaliwal
|Ottawa, Ontario
|Jagpreet Singh
|Mississauga, Ontario
|Jeevan Jammu
|Brampton, Ontario
|Kenneth Pereira
|Toronto, Ontario
|Lyle Fernandes
|Mississauga, Ontario
|Micah Teixeira
|Mississauga, Ontario
|Pardeep Koonar
|Ottawa, Ontario
|Tarnpreet Singh
|Mississauga, Ontario
|RESERVES
|CITY/PROV
|Julius D'Souza
|Mississauga, Ontario
|Flynn McCulloch
|Chelsea, Quebec
|Leighton Desouza
|Toronto, Ontario
STAFF:
John DeSouza Head Coach
Reggie Pereira Assistant Coach
Edwin Fernandes Team Manager
Elwin Lau Head Therapist
Field Hockey Canada media release