The players from Madhya Pradesh will represent the Indian team in Tokyo Olympics.



The players trained from Madhya Pradesh participating in the Olympics include Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar (Shooting), Prachi Yadav (Para Kayaking Canoeing), Vivek Sagar Prasad and Nilakanta Sharma (Men's Hockey), Sushila Chanu, Monika, Vandana Kataria (Women's Hockey). Huh.





Apart from this, Chinki Yadav and Sunidhi Chauhan (Shooting), Reena Khokhar and E. Rajni (Women's Hockey) have also been selected as trained reserve players from Madhya Pradesh.



Para shooting player Rubina Francis is also a strong contender for participation in the Olympics.



State Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia said that the Madhya Pradesh government is determined to provide maximum opportunities to the players of the state to showcase their talents at the national and international level.



Expressing happiness on the selection of maximum players of the state in the Olympics, she congratulated all the players and also all the coaches.



Director Sports and Youth Welfare Pawan Jain informed that high level training and sports facilities are being provided to the players through the Women's Hockey Academy started in the year 2006. Expressing happiness over the selection of Nilakanta and Vivek Sagar in the Indian team, Chief Coach of Men's Hockey Academy Rajinder Singh said that both are talented players, whose performance has improved day by day.



Born in a middle class family in Shivnagar Chandaun village of Itarsi Vivek Sagar won the Four Nations Tournament, Commonwealth Games, Champion Trophy, Youth Olympics, New Zealand Test Series, Asian Games in the year 2018 and in the year 2019.



Azlan Shah represented the Indian team in international competitions like Hockey Tournament, Australia Test Series and Final Series Bhubaneswar.



