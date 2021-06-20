



SPRING CITY, Pa. - The largest indoor event in the Pan American region will take place in five days as five nations will converge at The Training Center in Spring City, Pa. Following multiple training sessions, U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team Head Coach Jason Mulder and his coaching staff have named the 12-athlete roster that will compete at the men's 2021 Indoor Pan American Cup (IPAC) from June 25 to 27.





“First, I would like to congratulate the players that have made the Indoor USMNT for the 2021 IPAC,” said Mulder. “It is always an honor to represent your country and one that should not be taken lightly. The final selection process was a tough one as the squad has developed into a family while preparing. I must applaud those who didn’t make the final cut for giving their all, and also accepting the final selection decision with understanding and grace. We now narrow our focus toward IPAC in this final week of preparation.”



While the last men’s IPAC took place in 2017, the Indoor USMNT last competed in 2014 in Montevideo, Uruguay where they fell to Canada 4-2 in the gold medal match, narrowly missing Indoor Hockey World Cup qualification. The 2021 IPAC bodes another opportunity to clinch a dream and with that is a roster of highly talented individuals. Six athletes are current members of the outdoor U.S. Men’s National Team while a handful have been involved throughout the men’s pathway, for both indoor and outdoor. The squad also features two who participated in the 2014 edition, Ajai Dhadwal (Agoura Hills, Calif.) and JaJa Kentwell (Spring City, Pa.). Team captain, Pat Harris (Moorpark, Calif.) didn’t compete in 2014 but previously attending four editions and will bring his veteran expertise to the court.



2021 Indoor USMNT Indoor Pan American Cups Roster:



Brett Andrews (Pittsburgh, Pa.), Shomik Chakraborty (Washington, D.C.), Christian DeAngelis (Doylestown, Pa.), Ajai Dhadwal (Agoura Hills, Calif.), Pat Harris (Moorpark, Calif.), Vincent Heller (Stuttgart, Germany), Colin Hennessy (Marlborough, Mass.), Aki Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany), JaJa Kentwell (Spring City, Pa.), Jonathan Klages (Berlin, Germany), Izaak Pels (Spring City, Pa.), Nick Richardson (Sunapee, N.H.)



Mulder will lead the squad and Sebastian Blink will served as the tactical specialist, Nigel Traverso as the team manager, Gabriel Lee as the videographer and code analyst and Aaron Finer as the physiotherapist.

DATE TIME MATCH TEAM TEAM Friday, June 25 10:15 AM M1 Canada vs Argentina 2:45 PM M2 Argentina vs USA 7:15 PM M3 USA vs Canada Saturday, June 26 10:15 AM M4 USA vs Argentina 2:45 PM M5 Argentina vs Canada 7:15 PM M6 Canada vs USA Sunday, June 27 1:30 PM M7 1st RR vs 2nd RR



The IPAC is a double round-robin format for the men’s, meaning they will play each of the participating teams twice. On the first day, No. 42 USA will face No. 20 Argentina and then No. 15 Canada. The final day of competition on Sunday, June 27 will be the classification match with the 1st/2nd placed teams at 1:30 p.m. ET, with the winner directly qualifying for the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup.



With no spectators in attendance, fans will be able to watch the IPAC on the Pan American Hockey Federation’s YouTube.



USA Field Hockey would like to thank Osaka for their sponsorship of the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Indoor Team programs, as well as the United States Men’s Field Hockey Foundation for their generous and continued support of the indoor program.



For more information regarding the schedule and more, visit the Indoor Pan American Cups event page.



USFHA media release