Goa’s Joaquim applies for Dronacharya Award

Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 10:00 | Hits: 20
PANJIM: Goa's hockey legend Joaquim Carvalho has applied for the Dronacharya Award on Saturday.



AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik wrote a letter addressed to Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju regarding Joaquim's application.

"I am pleased to inform you that Olympian Joaquim Carvalho, 1984 Los Angeles Olympics (Hockey) hailing from Goa has applied for life time Dronacharya Award," stated the Minister.

Carvalho was the captain of the Indian team and also represented in the 1982 Asian Games New Delhi, 1986 London World Cup 1985 Asia Cup, Champions Trophy, Azlan Shah and has played over 100 international matches.

Joaquim has been imparting coaching since 1987 and is the recipient of Arjuna Award and chief of Indian Hockey team. The National team won the Asia Cup Gold, Azlan Shah-Bronze, Champions Challenge-Bronze, Indo Belgium Series -winners. Carvalho also coached the Oman National hockey team

“As of date he has produced 22 Olympians and in the view of the above his case may be considered for the life time award," he added.

The Herald, Goa

