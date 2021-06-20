Pursuit of an Olympic medal in hockey from LA to Tokyo with former player Joaquim Carvalho
The history of Indian hockey in the modern era abounds with tales of what could have been, for players and fans who continue to await a repeat of the gold-medal winning performance of Moscow 1980.
By Subhashish Majumdar
Indian mens hockey team Indian men's hockey team
The British philosopher Julian Baggini once said that life is full of what-ifs - many of which could easily have been realities had just a few things been different.