



KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The third and final day of the 2021 Disney Field Hockey Showcase, a USA Field Hockey Sanctioned Event, was filled with great field hockey moments. The teams competed for medals in all age division Flights at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Fla.





Congratulations to this year's medalists:



U-14 Girls Elsa Flight (Top Team Division)



Windy City Spark

NJ Grit Diamond

PowerHouse



U-14 Girls Moana Flight



IFHCK Fire

Washington Wolves



U-14 Girls Pocahontas Flight



Windy City Blaze

Weston



U-16 Girls Mulan Flight (Top Team Division)



WC Eagles

Windy City Flame

Pinnacle



U-16 Girls Tinkerbell Flight



Texas Pride

Jersey Intensity



U-16 Girls Jasmine Flight



Alpha Hockey

Aim



U-16 Girls Cinderella Flight



Next Level

Charlotte Ambush



U-19 Girls Belle Flight (Top Team Division)



WC Eagles

Gateway Red

New Heights Red



U-19 Girls Rapunzel Flight



Alley Cats

Philly Hockey Club



U-19 Girls Tiana Flight



Electric Surge Black

CFHC Kilimanjaro



U-19 Girls Merida Flight



Stryker

Rampage FHC



See photos from the event here. Images Taken by Christopher Ward, Mary Pat Werley, Shawn Gore, Eryn Ziegler & Teresa Florence



USFHA media release