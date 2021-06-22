Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

2021 Disney Field Hockey Showcase Concludes, Medalists Awarded

Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 10:00 | Hits: 19
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The third and final day of the 2021 Disney Field Hockey Showcase, a USA Field Hockey Sanctioned Event, was filled with great field hockey moments. The teams competed for medals in all age division Flights at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Fla. The atmosphere was magical throughout the entire showcase with fans and family supporting the teams. Check out some of the best moment captured by fans, families and teammates. Fans are still able to submit pictures to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. a chance to be added to the gallery.



Congratulations to this year's medalists:

U-14 Girls Elsa Flight (Top Team Division)

    Windy City Spark
    NJ Grit Diamond
    PowerHouse

U-14 Girls Moana Flight

    IFHCK Fire
    Washington Wolves

U-14 Girls Pocahontas Flight

    Windy City Blaze
    Weston

U-16 Girls Mulan Flight (Top Team Division)

    WC Eagles
    Windy City Flame
    Pinnacle

U-16 Girls Tinkerbell Flight

    Texas Pride
    Jersey Intensity

U-16 Girls Jasmine Flight

    Alpha Hockey
    Aim

U-16 Girls Cinderella Flight

    Next Level
    Charlotte Ambush

U-19 Girls Belle Flight (Top Team Division)

    WC Eagles
    Gateway Red
    New Heights Red

U-19 Girls Rapunzel Flight

    Alley Cats
    Philly Hockey Club

U-19 Girls Tiana Flight

    Electric Surge Black
    CFHC Kilimanjaro

U-19 Girls Merida Flight

    Stryker
    Rampage FHC

See photos from the event here.  Images Taken by Christopher Ward, Mary Pat Werley, Shawn Gore, Eryn Ziegler & Teresa Florence

USFHA media release

 

