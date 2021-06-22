2021 Disney Field Hockey Showcase Concludes, Medalists Awarded
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The third and final day of the 2021 Disney Field Hockey Showcase, a USA Field Hockey Sanctioned Event, was filled with great field hockey moments. The teams competed for medals in all age division Flights at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Fla. The atmosphere was magical throughout the entire showcase with fans and family supporting the teams. Check out some of the best moment captured by fans, families and teammates. Fans are still able to submit pictures to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. a chance to be added to the gallery.
Congratulations to this year's medalists:
U-14 Girls Elsa Flight (Top Team Division)
Windy City Spark
NJ Grit Diamond
PowerHouse
U-14 Girls Moana Flight
IFHCK Fire
Washington Wolves
U-14 Girls Pocahontas Flight
Windy City Blaze
Weston
U-16 Girls Mulan Flight (Top Team Division)
WC Eagles
Windy City Flame
Pinnacle
U-16 Girls Tinkerbell Flight
Texas Pride
Jersey Intensity
U-16 Girls Jasmine Flight
Alpha Hockey
Aim
U-16 Girls Cinderella Flight
Next Level
Charlotte Ambush
U-19 Girls Belle Flight (Top Team Division)
WC Eagles
Gateway Red
New Heights Red
U-19 Girls Rapunzel Flight
Alley Cats
Philly Hockey Club
U-19 Girls Tiana Flight
Electric Surge Black
CFHC Kilimanjaro
U-19 Girls Merida Flight
Stryker
Rampage FHC
See photos from the event here. Images Taken by Christopher Ward, Mary Pat Werley, Shawn Gore, Eryn Ziegler & Teresa Florence
USFHA media release