32 PHF officials participating in AHF courses

LAHORE   -   A total of 32 Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) officials are participating in various courses in online education workshops organized by the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) this month to improve the capacity and performance of the coaching staff, umpires and technical officials.



The 32 officials include 16 coaches, 7 umpires and 9 technical officials, said a PHF spokesman here on Monday.

PHF nominated the officials in these courses to improve the skills and performance of the players as well as coaches, umpires and technical officials.

The PHF also nominated 4 female coaches, 1 female umpire and 3 female technical officials in AHF courses.

Seven Olympians were also participating in the coaching workshops this month, including Danish Kaleem, Sameer Hussain, Zeeshan Ashraf, Kashif Jawad, M Saqlain, M Waqas and Rehan Butt.

The Nation

