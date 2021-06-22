SBP to organise U-16, U-18 and U-21 Hockey Championships with the collaboration of PHF: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh



LAHORE: Taking a revolutionary measure for the revival of hockey, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has announced plans to organize Under-16, Under-18 and Under-21 Hockey Championships with the collaboration of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to trace potential young hockey players.





In this regard, an important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh at National Hockey Stadium on Monday. The revival of hockey and relevant planning was thoroughly discussed during the meeting.



The meeting was attended by PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Sports Officer Lahore Nadeem Qaiser, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Olympian Anjum Saeed and other officials.



Addressing the high-profile meeting, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that Sports Board Punjab and Pakistan Hockey Federation will make joint and concrete efforts for the revival of hockey in the country and in this regard both the sides will cooperate with each other fully. “We will utilise all available resources and will go to every extent for the resurgence of our national game,” he expressed his determination.



Revealing the details of unique Hockey Championships, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh informed that Under-16 Inter-Division Boys Hockey Championship will be staged in August in Lahore, Under-18 Inter-Division Hockey Championship will start from December 25, 2021 while the Under-21 Hockey Championship will be organized from March 23 next year. “These Hockey Championships will be made part of Sports Board Punjab’s annual sports calendar for the growth of hockey culture in the province,” he added.



Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh further said that the competitions of all leading hockey clubs will be organised in every district to make up district hockey teams till July 20. “Only PHF-recommended hockey clubs will be able to participate in the above-mentioned competitions. After the club competitions, the hockey teams will be finalized at district level for subsequent Inter-Division Hockey Championships”, he elaborated.



“The selected teams of every division will participate in a one-week camp in their respective divisions where PHF coaches will train the camp probables ahead of competitive hockey events. We are quite upbeat to find numerous young talented hockey players from these hockey championships and out of these young players several will be trained and groomed for the national hockey team,” Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said.



Appreciating the measures of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa said Sports Board Punjab has always taken effective steps for the promotion of hockey under the leadership of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh. “I’m quite confident that the game of hockey will once again get the same old popularity among the younger generation through these useful efforts,” he added.



Sports Board Punjab media release