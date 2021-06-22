



KHC Dragons have confirmed another marquee signing for the 2021/22 season with Simon Gougnard making the move to the club after a couple of years with KHC Leuven.





It means he could play in the Euro Hockey League for a fifth different club having previously won the competition with Waterloo Ducks in 2019 and won a bronze with Bloemendaal in 2015. He also lined out with Oranje-Zwart and Royal Racing Club de Bruxelles.



He will hope to help Dragons shine when they host the men’s EHL Cup 2021 in October. He will join Conor Harte and Loic van Doren in Brasschaat under new coach Denis Dijkshoorn.



Elsewhere, Royal Léopold bolstered their hand with Alfonso Moreno making the move to Uccle after a couple of seasons at Tilburg. He previously played in the EHL during an eight year spell in Leuven in 2009, 2010 and 2016.



