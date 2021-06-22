



SV Arminen won their fifth successive Austrian men’s title to ensure they will be their country’s top seed once again in the 2021/22 European club season.





It means two European events on the horizon with a place already assured in the men’s EHL Cup 2021 in a few months time at KHC Dragons.



They got the best of SV Post in the Austrian final in “sauna-like” conditions. Early on, Fabian Unterkircher – in his last game before joining Den Bosch – went close twice in the first quarter but his side fell behind just before the first break.



Sebastian Eitenberger played a long ball into the circle and found Daniel Fröhlich in an ideal position, firing home 1-0 to the black and white.



It remained that way until half-time but Post stormed back into the contest with Benny Stanzl’s move into midfield a key switch. They went level via Maximilian Scholz’s shot to make it 1-1.



In the final quarter, the game swayed back and forth with Post putting pressure on and Arminen soaking it up before nicking their winner.



Michael Minar set the move in motion with a show of strength in midfield, switching to counter-attack mode quickly. Bele brothers Alexander and Robert took on the play with the latter executing the key goal with just 90 seconds left and Arminen had their big winner.



Navax AHTC, meanwhile, won the women’s title when they also got the best of Post SV in their final. Normal time ended 2-2 with AHTC winning out in a shoot-out.



