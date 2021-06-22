Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Noel Barrionuevo set for fourth Olympics with Argentina women

Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 10:00 | Hits: 23
Noel Barrionuevo (l)

Noel Barrionuevo will make her fourth Olympic hockey appearance next month in Tokyo, joining Argentina women’s great Luciana Aymar.



Barrionuevo, 37, will be aiming for a first gold after bronze in Beijing 2008 and silver at London 2012.

She will be the most experienced player in Carlos Retegui’s squad, with Belén Succi, Rocío Sánchez Moccia and Delfina Merino making their third Olympics.

There will be 10 Olympic debutants of the 16-strong squad.

Sofía Maccari, María Emilia Forcherio and Clara Barberi will also travel as reserves.

Las Leonas will start their campaign on July 25 against New Zealand.

Argentina women’s hockey squad:

    Belén Succi
    Noel Barrionuevo
    Agustina Gorzelany
    Valentina Raposo
    Valentina Costa Biondi
    Victoria Sauze
    Agostina Alonso
    Eugenia Trinchinetti
    Micaela Retegui
    Rocío Sánchez Moccia
    Sofía Toccalino
    Delfina Merino
    Agustina Albertarrio
    María José Granatto
    Julieta Jankunas
    Victoria Granatto
    María Emilia Forcherio (Olympic Reserve, Player)
    Sofía Maccari (Olympic Reserve, Player)
    Clara Barberi (Olympic Reserve, GK)
    Bárbara Dichiara (Reserve)
    Constanza Cerundolo (Reserve)
    Bárbara Dichiara (Reserve)
    Constanza Cerundolo (Reserve)
    Cristina Cosentino (Reserve)

