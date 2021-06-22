Noel Barrionuevo set for fourth Olympics with Argentina women
Noel Barrionuevo (l)
Noel Barrionuevo will make her fourth Olympic hockey appearance next month in Tokyo, joining Argentina women’s great Luciana Aymar.
Barrionuevo, 37, will be aiming for a first gold after bronze in Beijing 2008 and silver at London 2012.
She will be the most experienced player in Carlos Retegui’s squad, with Belén Succi, Rocío Sánchez Moccia and Delfina Merino making their third Olympics.
There will be 10 Olympic debutants of the 16-strong squad.
Sofía Maccari, María Emilia Forcherio and Clara Barberi will also travel as reserves.
Las Leonas will start their campaign on July 25 against New Zealand.
Argentina women’s hockey squad:
Belén Succi
Noel Barrionuevo
Agustina Gorzelany
Valentina Raposo
Valentina Costa Biondi
Victoria Sauze
Agostina Alonso
Eugenia Trinchinetti
Micaela Retegui
Rocío Sánchez Moccia
Sofía Toccalino
Delfina Merino
Agustina Albertarrio
María José Granatto
Julieta Jankunas
Victoria Granatto
María Emilia Forcherio (Olympic Reserve, Player)
Sofía Maccari (Olympic Reserve, Player)
Clara Barberi (Olympic Reserve, GK)
Bárbara Dichiara (Reserve)
Constanza Cerundolo (Reserve)
Bárbara Dichiara (Reserve)
Constanza Cerundolo (Reserve)
Cristina Cosentino (Reserve)
