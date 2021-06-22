

Noel Barrionuevo (l)



Noel Barrionuevo will make her fourth Olympic hockey appearance next month in Tokyo, joining Argentina women’s great Luciana Aymar.





Barrionuevo, 37, will be aiming for a first gold after bronze in Beijing 2008 and silver at London 2012.



She will be the most experienced player in Carlos Retegui’s squad, with Belén Succi, Rocío Sánchez Moccia and Delfina Merino making their third Olympics.



There will be 10 Olympic debutants of the 16-strong squad.



Sofía Maccari, María Emilia Forcherio and Clara Barberi will also travel as reserves.



Las Leonas will start their campaign on July 25 against New Zealand.



Argentina women’s hockey squad:



Belén Succi

Noel Barrionuevo

Agustina Gorzelany

Valentina Raposo

Valentina Costa Biondi

Victoria Sauze

Agostina Alonso

Eugenia Trinchinetti

Micaela Retegui

Rocío Sánchez Moccia

Sofía Toccalino

Delfina Merino

Agustina Albertarrio

María José Granatto

Julieta Jankunas

Victoria Granatto

María Emilia Forcherio (Olympic Reserve, Player)

Sofía Maccari (Olympic Reserve, Player)

Clara Barberi (Olympic Reserve, GK)

Bárbara Dichiara (Reserve)

Constanza Cerundolo (Reserve)

Cristina Cosentino (Reserve)SIGN UP for The Hockey Paper’s returning newsletter: Promotions, exclusives and our best coverage



