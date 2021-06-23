



Allistar Fredericks became a hero for many when he became the first player of colour to represent South Africa’s Hockey Men post isolation. In a career that saw Fredericks spanned 59 caps, Fredericks notched an incredible 56 goals. The highlight of his career was the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, in which he spoke on behalf of Team South Africa to state president Nelson Mandela.





Allistar was arguably one of the most skilled hockey players you would ever have witnessed, with hands that most players can only dream of. For defenders, those dreams were surely nightmares! From William Pescod Hockey Club to the South Africa Council of Sports teams, before being called up in a unified South Africa, Fredericks was an example to all and a beacon of hope for his community.



After his playing days were done Allistar continued his work within South African Hockey serving in various different roles including Coach Education Facilitator, Senior Indoor Convenor of Selectors Senior Outdoor Convenor of Selectors, Southern Gauteng Hockey Association President and he was a current SA Hockey Board Member.



Marissa Langeni, the CEO of the South African Hockey Association, spoke about Allistar’s major and significant role in South African hockey.



“He was a 1996 Atlanta Olympian. It was a huge significant moment for South African hockey.” says Langeni. “Especially given the fact that he was the first player of colour selected to represent South Africa at those Olympic Games.” she says. “One of the fond memories that he often spoke about was being given the privilege of making a speech for the late President Nelson Mandela and actually presenting him with a blazer from the Olympic Committee at that time. [He had] a huge impact on the hockey community. People are referring to him as ‘The Star of Kimberley’, being the rare talent that he was. Everybody that we speak to has said that he was one of the most skilful players of his generation.”



SA Hockey President Deon Morgan honoured Ally, with this emotional statement.



“I had the privilege of knowing Allistar since my childhood. We played against each other since our Junior Hockey days, and I also had the privilege to play in the same teams with him on different occasions.



Ally was the person you planned your game plan around when he was your opponent and when he was in your team you knew that you could do a little more as the opponents would focus on him in their game plans.



I cannot believe that you are no longer with us Ally. You have inspired Youth since we were Youth, your ability on the field, your work ethic off the field, your ability to mix with everyone, your tenacity, your humbleness despite your brilliance inspired so many of us to be and do better.



I have seen him carry this through the years where he played a pivotal role in assisting, developing and growing so many Youths from all over South Africa. Because he believed in them, mentored and coached them, they started believing in themselves and the rest is history. I have witnessed so many proud moments where the youth under his care have achieved greatness not just on the field, but off it as well.



He always focused on the entire person, and I could see how grateful they were when they either made a club, provincial or national team or/ and achieved at their academic graduations.



I salute both Allistar and Nicky Fredericks for the legacy you have left for so many, for your BIG hearts and for all you have taken on to improve the lives of so many of us over the years.



I love you my friend and I thank God for affording me the opportunity to have played Hockey with you, served the game on different platforms with you and for your friendship.



Rest well my friend. You are truly a legend”.



Allistar is survived by his wife, Nicky, and his children, Keegan, Taylor-Lee and Tristan. A gaping hole has been left in the hearts of so many as Allistar was not just a coach, but a friend and father figure as well. Ally was the Beaulieu Academy Men’s Premier League Team Head Coach and the Beaulieu College Director of Hockey as well as the Boy’s First Team Coach.



In a recent Hockey the Podcast interview, Ally shared this powerful thought. “My message is that no matter what circumstances you come from, nothing must deter you to achieve your dreams”.



SA Hockey Association media release