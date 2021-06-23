

Ayeisha McFerran played a key role in Ireland's memorable run to the 2018 Hockey World Cup final



Ireland goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran has appealed for help to find her silver medal from the 2018 Hockey World Cup after it was stolen from her apartment.





McFerran tweeted that her flat in Utrecht, where she plays club hockey with Dutch team Kampong, was broken into on Monday night.



She said her late mother's jewellery and electronics were also stolen.



The 25-year-old helped Ireland reach the World Cup final in 2018 and was named goalkeeper of the tournament.



McFerran played a key role in Ireland's unlikely run to the final in London and was pivotal in the historic Olympic qualifier shootout victory over Canada the following year.



On Monday she was named in Sean Dancer's Ireland squad for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics this summer.



"I'm not getting my hopes up," McFerran told Evening Extra on BBC Radio Ulster.



"It's very slim that I will get any of the electronics back but they [the local police] have said there is a chance with my medal because it is unique and no one will really try and buy it.



"I don't really care too much about the electronics, it's the medal and the jewellery which are more important."



