Ayeisha McFerran issues appeal after hockey World Cup medal stolen

Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 10:00 | Hits: 8
Wonder goalie, Ireland's Ayeisha McFerran PIC: England Hockey

Ireland women‘s goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran has appealed for the return of her World Cup silver medal after it was stolen from her apartment in Holland, writes Richard Bright.



McFerran said that her flat in Utrecht, where she plays for Kampong, was broken into on Monday night and electronics were also stolen.

But McFerran, 25, tweeted that it was the 2018 medal which she ‘treasured more than anything I own’.

The Irish stopper played a leading hand in the Green Army reaching the London final in 2018 and was also named goalkeeper of the tournament.

McFerran said: “Some coward decided to break into my apartment & steal mine & my roommates’ belongings!

“Among that was my 2018 World Cup medal which is more valuable than all electronics!

“My medal is one of a few things treasured more than anything I own.

“I would appreciate any help from the hockey world & Utrecht family in finding my medal.”

This week she was also named in Sean Dancer’s Ireland squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

