

Anthony Farry has named the 2021-22 US Women’s National Team roster



USA women’s head coach Anthony Farry has called up Ashley Sessa, just shy of her 17th birthday, to the national team.





Sessa, who is set for University of North Carolina in 2022, was previously on the under-16 USWNT programme and was named the Emerging Player of the 2021 Young Women’s National Championship.



The Pennsylvania native is now part of Farry’s 2021-22 US Women’s 36-strong roster and will join experienced names such as Ashley Hoffman, Lauren Moyer, Amanda Magadan and Erin Matson, who is coming off being named the 2021 YWNC Player of the Tournament and receiving the Honda Sports Award for field hockey.



“This is the beginning of an exciting new era for the USWNT,” said Farry. “With the support of the field hockey community, we are looking forward to a period of growth that will lead to sustained success on the international stage.”





Ashley Sessa will join University of North Carolina in 2022



“We have had a very strong selection process over a three-month period, culminating in assessing about 150 of the best players in the country right now at the Young Women’s National Championship. Whilst we acknowledge the contribution of those that have missed selection, we firmly believe that we are on the right path to prepare us for Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028.”



The USWNT will resume training in August ahead of preparation for the 2022 Pan American Cup, an FIH Hockey World Cup qualifier, set for January in Santiago, Chile.



USA women’s squad



Madeleine Bacskai (Malvern, Pa.), Kelsey Bing (Houston, Texas), Kelsey Briddell (Gansevoort, N.Y.), Leah Crouse (Virginia Beach, Va.), Charlotte De Vries (Malvern, Pa.), Brooke Deberdine (Millersville, Pa.), Kelsey Farkas (Ardmore, Pa.), Linnea Gonzales (Bel Air, Md.), Fusine Govaert (Bedford, N.Y.), Danielle Grega (Kingston, Pa.), Ally Hammel (Duxbury, Mass.), Caroline Hanks (Niskayuna, N.Y.), Karlie Heistand (Hamburg, Pa.), Ashley Hoffman (Mohnton, Pa.), Adele Iacobucci (Malvern, Pa.), Kelee Lepage (Honey Brook, Pa.), Amanda Magadan (Randolph, N.J.), Alia Marshall (Rehoboth Beach, Del.), Erin Matson (Chadds Ford, Pa.), Lauren Moyer (York, Pa.), Madison Orobono (Macungie, Pa.), Haley Randall (Virginia Beach, Va.), Jenny Rizzo (Hershey, Pa.), Rachel Robinson (Mount Joy, Pa.), Kealsie Robles (Seaford, Va.), Megan Rodgers (San Diego, Calif.), Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.), Ashley Sessa (Schwenksville, Pa.), Sofia Southam (Ann Arbor, Mich.), Cassie Sumfest (Lewisburg, Pa.), Julianna Tornetta (Plymouth Meeting, Pa.), Paityn Wirth (Thompsontown, Pa.), Jillian Wolgemuth (Mount Joy, Pa.), Elizabeth Yeager (Greenwich, Conn.), Corinne Zanolli (Newtown Square, Pa.), Maddie Zimmer (Hershey, Pa.)



