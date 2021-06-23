



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following evaluation at the Young Women’s National Championship (YWNC), held at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va., U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach Anthony Farry and his staff have named the 2021-22 U.S. Women’s National Team roster. This newly named 36-athlete squad has a depth of experience, but also a mix of young emerging talent.





“This is the beginning of an exciting new era for the USWNT,” said Farry. “With the support of the field hockey community, we are looking forward to a period of growth that will lead to sustained success on the international stage.”



“We have had a very strong selection process over a three-month period, culminating in assessing about 150 of the best players in the country right now at the Young Women’s National Championship. Whilst we acknowledge the contribution of those that have missed selection, we firmly believe that we are on the right path to prepare us for Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028.”



Athletes participated in the YWNC from June 15 through June 20, for four intense days of competition and two training days as the opportunity for selection was on the line. The pool of athletes consisted of top collegiate and post-collegiate players and members of the 2019-20 U.S. Rise and U-21 Women’s National Teams and U.S. National Development Team and 2020 USWNT.



Leading the squad with the most international experience is a trio of athletes in Ashley Hoffman (Mohnton, Pa.), Lauren Moyer (York, Pa.) and Amanda Magadan (Randolph, N.J.), They are joined by the return of Erin Matson (Chadds Ford, Pa.), who is coming off being named the 2021 YWNC Player of the Tournament and receiving the Honda Sports Award for field hockey.



This is coupled by a handful of young emerging talent. A day shy of her 17th birthday, Ashley Sessa (Schwenksville, Pa.) was previously on the U-16 USWNT and is the youngest rostered athlete. She was named the Emerging Player of the 2021 YWNC. Both Elizabeth Yeager (Rye, N.Y.) and Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.) were on the Rise (U-19) USWNT last year and have used their skills to make the jump to the senior squad.



Six athletes named have spent time on the U.S. Women’s National Development Team, and another 10 were on the U-21 USWNT last year.



Three goalkeepers were named to the squad. Both Kelsey Bing (Houston, Texas) and Kealsie Robles (Seaford, Va.) return, having been on the team the past two years, and Jenny Rizzo (Hershey, Pa.) has been added, after serving three years on the development team.



Congratulations to the following athletes who have been named to the 2021 U.S. Women’s National Team:



Madeleine Bacskai (Malvern, Pa.), Kelsey Bing (Houston, Texas), Kelsey Briddell (Gansevoort, N.Y.), Leah Crouse (Virginia Beach, Va.), Charlotte De Vries (Malvern, Pa.), Brooke Deberdine (Millersville, Pa.), Kelsey Farkas (Ardmore, Pa.), Linnea Gonzales (Bel Air, Md.), Fusine Govaert (Bedford, N.Y.), Danielle Grega (Kingston, Pa.), Ally Hammel (Duxbury, Mass.), Caroline Hanks (Niskayuna, N.Y.), Karlie Heistand (Hamburg, Pa.), Ashley Hoffman (Mohnton, Pa.), Adele Iacobucci (Malvern, Pa.), Kelee Lepage (Honey Brook, Pa.), Amanda Magadan (Randolph, N.J.), Alia Marshall (Rehoboth Beach, Del.), Erin Matson (Chadds Ford, Pa.), Lauren Moyer (York, Pa.), Madison Orobono (Macungie, Pa.), Haley Randall (Virginia Beach, Va.), Jenny Rizzo (Hershey, Pa.), Rachel Robinson (Mount Joy, Pa.), Kealsie Robles (Seaford, Va.), Megan Rodgers (San Diego, Calif.), Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.), Ashley Sessa (Schwenksville, Pa.), Sofia Southam (Ann Arbor, Mich.), Cassie Sumfest (Lewisburg, Pa.), Julianna Tornetta (Plymouth Meeting, Pa.), Paityn Wirth (Thompsontown, Pa.), Jillian Wolgemuth (Mount Joy, Pa.), Elizabeth Yeager (Greenwich, Conn.), Corinne Zanolli (Newtown Square, Pa.), Maddie Zimmer (Hershey, Pa.)



The USWNT will resume centralized training at the beginning of August. They will dive into preparation for the 2022 Pan American Cup, an FIH Hockey World Cup qualifier, set for January 20 through January 30 in Santiago, Chile. The USWNT will also be partaking in the third season of the FIH Hockey Pro League, which begins October 6, but USA will have their first contest on February 16, 2022.



