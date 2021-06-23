TAZEEN QURESHY







Six years ago, Azad Malik sat by the bedside of his trainee Udita’s father. Usually the two men discussed the girl’s progress on the hockey pitch. This time, the conversation was poignant and emotional. One that was to have a profound impact on the coach.





Udita’s father made a plea to the coach who flashes back to that moment. “He took his daughter’s hand and placed it on mine and said she is your responsibility. He asked me to take care of Udita’s career and make her a successful player. He asked me to be a father-figure to her. Soon after, he was no more,” Malik reveals.







Six years later, the coach’s trainee Udita has secured her berth in the women’s hockey team bound for Tokyo Olympics.



““She will now be an Olympian and that makes my heart swell with pride. I still remember her father’s words so vividly. I am satisfied that I have played my role. After learning of her selection, she called me to give me the news,” Malik reveals.



The coach began training Udita in 2010 and spotted the potential in her. Playing handball at the time like her father, she tried her hand at hockey purely out of curiosity when her coach was absent for a few days.



“Her father wanted Udita to follow in his footsteps by playing handball but once she picked up the stick she got hooked on the game. She was enthusiastic and active and I had the conviction she would go places as a hockey player,” Malik recollects.





Coach Azad Malik with his famous wards Savita (left) and Udita. Both will be going to Tokyo



At just 15 years of age, she was summoned to the national senior camp but was sent back because the selectors thought she was too young.



Udita, however, persevered and never stopped honing her skills. Her efforts and determination bore fruit and in 2016 she led the U-18 team to a bronze medal at the Asia Cup in Bangkok, Thailand. A year later, she was a regular member at the national camp.



Though Udita is one of eight players set to participate in their first Olympics, Malik has immense faith in her.



“Udita may be short on experience but her confidence is striking. I look forward to see her shine in Tokyo,” the coach says, his voice full of hope and expectancy.



