



Hockey Australia advises that next week’s 2021 Australian Under 21 Men’s and Women’s Hockey Championships have been postponed.





Due the evolving COVID situation in NSW and particularly Greater Sydney, the championships originally scheduled to be held from 30 June - 7 July in Moorebank will not go ahead as planned.



HA and the State and Territory Member Associations made the decision today after waiting to see the latest NSW government health advice and announcements from the other Australian states and territories.



“This is frustrating, especially for the teams and the players, but with the current alert around Greater Sydney and uncertainty with interstate border closures and restrictions, this was the most appropriate and correct decision to make,” said Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier.



“The safety of the players, coaches, officials and friends and family who were planning to attend the championships is our top priority, together the assuredness that the teams can arrive, compete and return to their home states and territories without the risk of having to quarantine.



“We look forward to being able to hold these championships in the not too distant future and thank the Member Associations and everyone involved with the teams for their understanding.”



New dates and venue for the rescheduled Australian Under 21 Championships will be announced in due course.



Hockey Australia media release